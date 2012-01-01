Jeremy Bates | Center

Sidelined

ESPN's Rich Cimini reports Matt Forte's "days are numbered" with the Jets.

Hampered by a knee injury which did not allow him to practice and eventually landed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 17, Forte rushed for just 381 yards and two scores on 103 carries. He did continue to add value in the passing game, but the Jets need to get younger at running back. Cutting Forte will save New York $3 million against the cap.