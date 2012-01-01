Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeremy Bates | Center

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reports Jets QBs coach Jeremy Bates is a "strong candidate" to replace ex-OC John Morton.
Despite a relatively successful season considering the talent, Morton was fired because of locker-room issues. Bates reportedly "had a significant role" in game-planning under Morton, so he could bring continuity without the off-field concerns. Mehta listed ex-Broncos OC Mike McCoy, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, ex-Steelers OC Todd Haley, and Lions QBs coach Brian Callahan as external options. Jan 18 - 9:48 AM
Source: New York Daily News
More Jeremy Bates Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Christian Hackenberg
RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
3Elijah McGuire
4Akeem Judd
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Robby Anderson
2Chad Hansen
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2ArDarius Stewart
3JoJo Natson Jr.
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Eric Tomlinson
3Neal Sterling
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Ben Ijalana
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
RG1Brian Winters
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brandon Shell
2Brent Qvale
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 