Baker Mayfield | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are open to using the No. 11 overall pick on a quarterback "if he is the best player on their board."
Reporter Adam Beasley dropped the nugget in a Thursday article about Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield posting on social media "#GetMeToMiami." Mayfield was commenting on an Instagram video posted by Kenny Stills. Mayfield seems likely to a be a first-round pick, but just where that might be is anybody's guess at this stage of the process. Jan 18 - 6:39 PM
Source: Miami Herald
