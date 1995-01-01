Baker Mayfield | Quarterback

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are open to using the No. 11 overall pick on a quarterback "if he is the best player on their board."

Reporter Adam Beasley dropped the nugget in a Thursday article about Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield posting on social media "#GetMeToMiami." Mayfield was commenting on an Instagram video posted by Kenny Stills. Mayfield seems likely to a be a first-round pick, but just where that might be is anybody's guess at this stage of the process.