Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Mason Rudolph | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 235
College:
Oklahoma State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports he's heard "a lot of buzz" on Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph and the Chargers.
The Chargers hold the 48th overall pick, in the second round, and will likely have to trade up if they want Rudolph, who is widely considered the top passer left on the board heading into Day 2. The Patriots have been most connected to Rudolph, but the Bolts also need their quarterback of the future with Philip Rivers now 36. Rudolph should come off the board early Friday night.
Apr 27 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph has been "increasingly tied" to the Patriots.
The Patriots are in the market for a quarterback with two late first-round picks. Rudolph was in New England for a top-30 visit and fits the profile Bill Belichick looks for in a Tom Brady backup. With five quarterbacks expected to go on Day 1, the Patriots may ultimately be targeting Rudolph with their early second-round pick.
Apr 14 - 3:06 PM
Source:
NFL Draft Scout
Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph will not attend the NFL draft.
Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson are all attending. Baker Mayfield declined an invite, but Rudolph is a notable snub. It’s a sign Rudolph may be more of an early Day 2 pick than late first-rounder. Rudolph has been linked as a potential replacement for Tom Brady in New England. The Bills, Chargers, Saints and Giants have also had pre-draft Rudolph visits.
Apr 7 - 2:15 PM
Source:
NFL Network
Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph (foot) said he should be ready for the Combine.
Rudolph is sitting out the Senior Bowl because of a mid-foot sprain, but it should be healed up by early March. The quarterback did show up to the Senior Bowl for interviews and the weigh-in, coming in at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds with a 9 1/8 inch hand span. Rudolph is one of several quarterbacks who could come off the board in the first round.
Jan 23 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Chris Brown on Twitter
Report: 'Lot of buzz' on QB Rudolph-Chargers
Apr 27 - 12:30 PM
Apr 27 - 12:30 PM
Patriots targeting Mason Rudolph?
Apr 14 - 3:06 PM
Mason Rudolph won't attend NFL draft
Apr 7 - 2:15 PM
Apr 7 - 2:15 PM
Mason Rudolph expects to be ready for Combine
Jan 23 - 12:30 PM
Jan 23 - 12:30 PM
More Mason Rudolph Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Mason Rudolph's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mason Rudolph's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mason Rudolph's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Mason Rudolph's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Day 2: Best Available Players
Apr 27
Plenty of talent remains on the board heading into day two. Josh Norris lists the best prospects still available.
More NFL Columns
»
Day 2: Best Available Players
Apr 27
Apr 27
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 27
Apr 27
»
Day 1 Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 27
Apr 27
»
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 26
Apr 26
»
Watch: Live NFL Draft Analysis
Apr 26
Apr 26
»
Silva's 2018 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 26
Apr 26
»
The Big Four
Apr 24
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 20
Apr 20
NFL Headlines
»
Patriots acquire OT Trent Brown from 49ers
»
Report: 'Lot of buzz' on QB Rudolph-Chargers
»
Jason Witten retiring to join ESPN MNF crew
»
Report: Two teams interested in Earl Thomas
»
Report: Raiders looking to trade Seth Roberts
»
Wilks 'would still say' Bradford is starter
»
Ravens throw support behind Flacco as starter
»
Ozzie's parting gift: BAL lands Lamar Jackson
»
Patriots draft Sony Michel with 31st pick
»
Seahawks make RB Penny shock first-rounder
»
Falcons draft Calvin Ridley at 26th overall
»
Ravens take TE Hayden Hurst at 25th overall
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
