Mason Rudolph | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 7/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 235 College: Oklahoma State Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports he's heard "a lot of buzz" on Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph and the Chargers. The Chargers hold the 48th overall pick, in the second round, and will likely have to trade up if they want Rudolph, who is widely considered the top passer left on the board heading into Day 2. The Patriots have been most connected to Rudolph, but the Bolts also need their quarterback of the future with Philip Rivers now 36. Rudolph should come off the board early Friday night. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph has been "increasingly tied" to the Patriots. The Patriots are in the market for a quarterback with two late first-round picks. Rudolph was in New England for a top-30 visit and fits the profile Bill Belichick looks for in a Tom Brady backup. With five quarterbacks expected to go on Day 1, the Patriots may ultimately be targeting Rudolph with their early second-round pick. Source: NFL Draft Scout

Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph will not attend the NFL draft. Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson are all attending. Baker Mayfield declined an invite, but Rudolph is a notable snub. It’s a sign Rudolph may be more of an early Day 2 pick than late first-rounder. Rudolph has been linked as a potential replacement for Tom Brady in New England. The Bills, Chargers, Saints and Giants have also had pre-draft Rudolph visits. Source: NFL Network