Chad O’Shea | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Contreras vs. Posey
Feb 6
Lowdown: Bartolo Rides Again
Feb 5
Lowdown: Targeting an Archer
Feb 2
2018 Category Sleepers - RBI
Feb 1
2018 All Bullpen Review
Jan 31
Lowdown: Avila-zona
Jan 31
Lowdown: Manny on the Move
Jan 29
2018 Category Sleepers - SV
Jan 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Schoop, Orioles avoid arbitration at $8.5 mil
Rangers in agreement with Seung Hwan Oh
Mets get Todd Frazier for two years, $17M
Nats, Marlins remain in touch on Realmuto
Astros, Springer avoid arb. with 2-year deal
Rangers sign Bartolo Colon to minors contract
Rangers consider new contract for Andrus
Texas unlikely to bring back SP Yu Darvish
Justin Bour wins arb. case; will make $3.4M
Orioles acquire Andrew Susac from Brewers
Nats sign Miguel Montero to minors contract
Report: Brewers in touch with Arrieta, Cobb
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
Best Super Bowls
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Malcolm Butler: I didn't miss curfew SB week
Rams expected to cut gadget player Austin
David Amerson visiting Bears on Wednesday
Chad O’Shea 'in play' to replace McDaniels
Colts officially hire Josh McDaniels as coach
Moncrief open to prove-it deal with Colts?
Jets 'in talks' to re-sign Morris Claiborne
Raiders release 35-game starter CB Amerson
Browns consultant McCloughan high on Mayfield
Deshaun Watson (ACL) has resumed running
Lions officially announce Patricia as new HC
Belichick won't elaborate on Butler benching
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats & Pod: Bam, Monday Recap
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Drum Major
Feb 6
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 5
Dose: Super Sunday
Feb 5
The Specialists: Capela's Cuts
Feb 5
Wired: Hot NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 4
Waiver Wired Deadline Pre Pod
Feb 4
Dose: Drummond Domination
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
John Henson (hamstring) out Tuesday vs. NYK
Dragan Bender will start again on Tuesday
Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) questionable for Wed
Seth Curry (leg surgery) out for the season
Victor Oladipo (illness) questionable for Wed
Jonathon Simmons (ankle) questionable Tues
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Tues
Kyrie Irving (quad) says he will play Tuesday
Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) to miss 3-4 weeks
Dwyane Wade (illness) questionable Tuesday
De'Aaron Fox (ankle) expects to play Friday
Gary Harris scores 27 points w/ five triples
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
McDavid's Four Goal Night
Feb 6
Canadiens on Fire
Feb 5
Fleury Moving On Up
Feb 5
WW: Connect with Konecny
Feb 4
Daily Dose: Petry Dish
Feb 4
Bye Bye Bernier
Feb 3
Penguins overwhelm Capitals
Feb 3
Pod: A Salute to Jagr
Feb 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Antti Raanta will be back in goal Tuesday
Brian Elliott returns to the crease Tuesday
Frederik Andersen practices, status unclear
Mikko Rantanen will be a game-time decision
Mark Stone (LBI) not ready to play Tuesday
Red Wings will go with Howard against Bruins
Blues will go back to Carter Hutton Tuesday
Sens' Brassard (undisclosed) will sit Tuesday
Bobby Ryan (finger) out for at least 3 weeks
Panthers hope to get Reimer back on Friday
Leon Draisaitl has three-point night in win
Hats off to Connor McDavid - and then some
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 12 days
Feb 6
Rookie Watch: William Byron
Feb 5
12. Jamie McMurray
Feb 3
13. Clint Bowyer
Feb 2
14. Daniel Suarez
Feb 1
Rookie Watch: Darrell Wallace
Jan 31
15. Ryan Newman
Jan 30
Daytona 500 in three weeks
Jan 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Josh Bilicki joins JP Motorsports for 2018
Whitt and LaJoie to pilot TriStar #72 Cup car
LaJoie and Whitt to pilot TriStar #72 Cup car
Hailie Deegan: K&N East season opener advance
Cole Rouse: K&N East season opener advance
Derek Kraus: K&N East season opener advance
Finchum plans full XFINITY season with MBM
Busch wins Winter Showdown in his Late Model
Nexteer sponsors Tifft in multiple NXS races
Mills to drive JDM No. 15 in XFINITY Series
48 top-fives for Joey Logano in past three
William Byron notably fast in LVMS testing
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
AT&T Pebble Beach Preview
Feb 5
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 5
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
WM Phoenix Open Preview
Jan 29
Maybank Championship Preview
Jan 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Johnston staking a claim in World Super 6s
McIlroy makes season debut at Pebble Beach
Spieth searching ahead of AT&T title defense
Past course winner Olesen has Super 6 appeal
Cabrera Bello a popular DFS target @ the AT&T
Reavie R4 66; loses WMPO in sudden death
Woodland R4 64; wins WMPO in extra time
Schniederjans posts 15-under; bogey-free 65
Sharma strikes 62; wins Maybank Championship
DeChambeau dips to T2; one back at WMPO
Reavie's one TOUR title came 209 starts ago
Rahm one back at Phoenix Open w/ R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 5
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Speedster WR Fountain not heading to Indy
Campbell hearing Round 2 buzz on UM's Hurst
Texas DL Poona Ford not on Indy invite list
Gabriel: I doubt CLE selects a QB at No. 1
Is McCloughan pushing for Mayfield to CLE?
Exec unsure if RoJo can handle heavy workload
Four-star 2018 S O'Neal recommits to A&M
2019 WR Brown flips from Bruins to Aggies
Four-star 2019 TE Rucci commits to Badgers
CB Jackson to Seahawks in B-R mock draft
Schiano reportedly will leave OSU for Pats
Exec: Minkah just as talented as Jamal Adams
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
Team News - Week 26
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 26
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 1
Stag's Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 1
Transfer Deadline Thoughts
Feb 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace sweating on the fitness of star man
No way Pedro.... will play again this season
Hornets' late 3 goal salvo crushes Chelsea
Fellaini will be back in about six weeks
Much to do to ensure survival - Pellegrino
Ross Barkley back on the sidelines
Benitez confident Clark injury is only minor
Salah goal tally hits 21 but Reds only draw
Wanyama wonder-strike helps Spurs draw, 2-2
Worst fears realised as Fer is ruled out
Frustration as Palace suffer another injury
Milivojevic pen cancels out Diamé's opener
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chad O’Shea | Center
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 12/18/1972
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Patriots WRs coach Chad O’Shea is "in play" to replace Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
Josh McDaniels is taking assistant QBs coach Jerry Schuplinski with him to Indianapolis, leaving O'Shea as the top in-house option to take over playcalling. With the Patriots since 2009, O’Shea has been considered the frontrunner for the job. Brian Flores and Ohio State DC Greg Schiano are the leading candidates to replace Matt Patricia.
Feb 6 - 12:20 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Chad O’Shea 'in play' to replace McDaniels
Feb 6 - 12:20 PM
More Chad O’Shea Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Gronkowski
NE
(5256)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(4958)
3
N. Foles
PHI
(3243)
4
T. Brady
NE
(3227)
5
C. Wentz
PHI
(3222)
6
J. Edelman
NE
(3170)
7
M. Butler
NE
(3086)
8
D. Watson
HOU
(3053)
9
A. Smith
WAS
(2844)
10
O. Beckham
NYG
(2688)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
James White
2
Mike Gillislee
GLB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Mike Gillislee
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Julian Edelman
Sidelined
According to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, Julian Edelman underwent surgery to repair his torn right ACL "within the past week."
Per Reiss, "everything went as planned." Edelman obviously won't play this season but if all goes well in his recovery, he should be back for the start of next year. The veteran slot receiver turned 31 in May.
Oct 1
3
Phillip Dorsett
4
Bernard Reedy
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Kenny Britt
WR3
1
Julian Edelman
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Martellus Bennett
4
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Antonio Garcia
LG
1
Joe Thuney
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Cole Croston
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Andrew Jelks
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
They Did It!
Feb 6
The Eagles cut down the mighty Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Jesse Pantuosco recaps their path to glory in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
They Did It!
Feb 6
»
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
»
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
»
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
»
Best Super Bowls
Jan 30
NFL Headlines
»
Malcolm Butler: I didn't miss curfew SB week
»
Rams expected to cut gadget player Austin
»
David Amerson visiting Bears on Wednesday
»
Chad O’Shea 'in play' to replace McDaniels
»
Colts officially hire Josh McDaniels as coach
»
Moncrief open to prove-it deal with Colts?
»
Jets 'in talks' to re-sign Morris Claiborne
»
Raiders release 35-game starter CB Amerson
»
Browns consultant McCloughan high on Mayfield
»
Deshaun Watson (ACL) has resumed running
»
Lions officially announce Patricia as new HC
»
Belichick won't elaborate on Butler benching
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved