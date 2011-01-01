Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Brandon Zylstra
(WR)
Stacy Coley
(WR)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
David Morgan
(TE)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Kevin Stefanski | Center
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
The Sporting News' Alex Marvez reports Vikings QBs coach Kevin Stefanski is the Giants' "top target" for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
Stefanski worked under new Giants coach Pat Shurmur in Minnesota last season, so it makes sense for him to follow Shurmur to New York. Stefanski is also a candidate for the Vikings' OC job which Shurmur vacated, however, a role which would come with more autonomy and play-calling duties. If Minnesota fails to land Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo as their new OC, they will likely look to promote Stefanski.
Feb 8 - 10:43 AM
Source:
Sporting News
Stefanski 'top target' in Giants OC search
Feb 8 - 10:43 AM
Feb 8 - 10:43 AM
More Kevin Stefanski Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kyle Sloter
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
Sidelined
Vikings GM Rick Spielman said Dalvin Cook has made good progress in his recovery from a torn ACL.
"He’s progressed very nicely," said Spielman. "We don’t see any reason where he’s not going to be where Adrian Peterson was when he came off his knee [injury]." Peterson tore his ACL in Week 16 of 2011, then went on to play all 16 games the next season while finishing eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Cook resumed jogging recently and should be on track for Week 1.
Feb 2
2
Latavius Murray
3
Mack Brown
4
Bishop Sankey
Sidelined
Vikings placed RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) on injured reserve.
It's an expected move after Sankey was ruled out for the season. The Vikings signed RB Bronson Hill to fill Sankey's spot.
Aug 12
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Adam Thielen
2
Jarius Wright
3
Cayleb Jones
4
Brandon Zylstra
WR2
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Stacy Coley
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Blake Bell
4
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
Dieugot Joseph
LG
1
Nick Easton
Sidelined
Vikings LG Nick Easton fractured his right ankle Week 16 against the Packers.
If the diagnosis is correct, the injury will almost certainly end Easton's season. Jeremiah Sirles filled in at left guard on Saturday night and will likely take over the job if Easton is forced to miss the rest of the year.
Dec 24
2
Danny Isidora
C
1
Pat Elflein
Sidelined
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said C Pat Elflein needs surgery on his left ankle.
Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the injury is a fractured ankle. Tomasson reports the center could be ready for OTAs, but ankle injuries can be tricky. A third-round pick last year, Elflein struggled in 14 rookie starts.
Jan 23
2
Cornelius Edison
RG
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Aviante Collins
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Rashod Hill
3
Cedrick Lang
