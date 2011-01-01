Kevin Stefanski | Center

Sidelined

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said Dalvin Cook has made good progress in his recovery from a torn ACL.

"He’s progressed very nicely," said Spielman. "We don’t see any reason where he’s not going to be where Adrian Peterson was when he came off his knee [injury]." Peterson tore his ACL in Week 16 of 2011, then went on to play all 16 games the next season while finishing eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Cook resumed jogging recently and should be on track for Week 1.