Kevin Stefanski | Center

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
The Sporting News' Alex Marvez reports Vikings QBs coach Kevin Stefanski is the Giants' "top target" for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
Stefanski worked under new Giants coach Pat Shurmur in Minnesota last season, so it makes sense for him to follow Shurmur to New York. Stefanski is also a candidate for the Vikings' OC job which Shurmur vacated, however, a role which would come with more autonomy and play-calling duties. If Minnesota fails to land Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo as their new OC, they will likely look to promote Stefanski. Feb 8 - 10:43 AM
Source: Sporting News
