Nick Sirianni | Center

MMQB’s Albert Breer reports the Colts have requested to interview Chargers WRs coach Nick Sirianni for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Sirianni's coaching career started with Todd Haley and the Chiefs in 2009 as an offensive quality control coach. He moved to the Chargers after the 2012 season, working as their quality control and quarterbacks coach, moving to WR coach in 2016. He worked alongside Colts newly-appointed head coach Frank Reich during his time with the Chargers.