Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marcell Ateman | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
College: Oklahoma State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to NFL draft insider Tony Pauline, the 49ers are one of several teams high on Oklahoma State WR Marcell Ateman.
The Niners struggled in the red zone last season, and Ateman (6'4/220) would add size in scoring position. Per Pauline, Ateman is likely to improve his stock at the Scouting Combine with a forty time in the 4.45 range and 40-plus-inch vertical after training with ex-Olympian Michael Johnson before the draft. Feb 18 - 4:13 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Marcell Ateman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 