Marcell Ateman | Wide Receiver

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Chris Young gets one-year deal from Angels
Angels ink Chris Carter to minor league deal
Mets' deal with SP Jason Vargas is official
Grandal viewed as primary catcher over Barnes
Nunez passes Red Sox physical; deal official
Twins get Odorizzi from Rays in 2-player deal
Report: Padres reach deal with 1B Eric Hosmer
Rays designate Corey Dickerson for assignment
Rays acquire Cron from Angels, DFA Dickerson
Rangers will not sign Seung Hwan Oh
Twins ink Anibal Sanchez to one-year deal
Edinson Volquez signs on with Rangers
Texans inform LB Brian Cushing of his release
Jets view Powell as a 'complementary back'
Report: 49ers interested in WR Marcell Ateman
Vikings still the 'favorite' for Case Keenum?
Report: Vikings to 'consider' A.J McCarron
Browns expected to pursue Terrelle Pryor
Retirement on Gronk's mind for 'some time'
Chiefs sign ex-Raiders CB Amerson for 1 year
Report: ESPN pursuing Peyton Manning for MNF
NFL closes investigation on Marty Hurney
Vontae Davis visiting Cleveland on Friday
Derek Carr: Amari Cooper played hurt in 2017
Taj Gibson scores career-high 28 points
Jimmy Butler scores 24 points in win vs. LAL
Ivica Zubac busts out w/ 19 points, 11 boards
Julius Randle scores 23 points vs. Wolves
Nikola Jokic goes bonkers with 30/15/17 line
Jamal Murray posts efficient 26-point line
Gary Harris scores 28 points in 39 minutes
Antetokounmpo posts a 36-point triple-double
Eric Bledsoe scores 27 with five steals
Gary Harris, Jamal Murray starting vs. Bucks
Channing Frye (personal) not with team
Damian Lillard scores 44 pts w/ 12-of-12 FTs
Taylor Hall scores OT winner against Carolina
Tomas Hertl out Sunday, will go on road trip
Connor McDavid produces a hat trick vs. COL
Mike Green (UBI) will sit again Sunday
Penguins will start Jarry vs. CBJ on Sunday
Justin Schultz (illness) won't play Sunday
Claude Giroux hits 200 career goals
Alex Lyon earns his first NHL win Sunday
Will Butcher will be a healthy scratch Sunday
Miles Wood gets two-game ban for boarding
Michal Neuvirth suffers LBI Sunday afternoon
Leafs will go with Curtis McElhinney vs. DET
'Dinger rounds out Daytona top-10, lead lap
New ride, same result for McDowell
Despite crash, Newman finishes 8th in 500
Ryan Blaney holds on for 7th at Daytona
6th-place Menard impressive in Wood Bros. car
Chris Buescher is best value
Joey Logano 4th in 500 after penalty
Hamlin finishes 3rd at Daytona by a whisker
Bubba Wallace is one spot short in 500
Austin Dillon wins Daytona 500
Blaney, Busch trigger last lap Big One
Ryan Blaney wins Daytona stage 2
Finau R4 69 for second runner-up this season
Na R4 69 at Genesis; ninth career runner-up
Bubba Watson R4 69; wins third Genesis Open
Mickelson hasn't done this since 2009 season
Secure Luiten clinches the NBO Oman Open
Cantlay trails by one at Genesis after R3 69
Bubba Watson R3 65; leads Genesis Open by one
Cameron Smith posts 8-under; bogey-free 65
Defender D. Johnson big jump on Moving Day
Leishman among notable MCs at Riviera CC
Sponsor invite Saunders one back at Genesis
One player did not return for R2 resumption
McElwain tells ESPN he has joined UM staff
Report: Bills trying to trade up to take QB
Leach: QBs Darnold, Rosen should have stayed
Transferring Cal RB Watson intrigued by BYU
Georgia DC Mel Tucker receives $900,000 raise
Kansas State DC Tom Hayes officially retires
Four-star C Tyrone Sampson signs w/ Fresno
Transferring DT Gordon weighing his options
WR Covey back with Utah in 2018
Lobos HC Bob Davie to begin suspension Sat.
Redshirt given to Cal WR Demetris Robertson
Michigan State HC Dantonio receives extension
Gabriel Jesus pushing for Cup final return
Baines makes return to Everton training
City defender may not play again this season
Mawson injury mars Swansea result
Hamilton handed his chance in place of Pogba
Huddersfield ace sidelined for two weeks
Leicester book spot in FA Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea score four in FA Cup victory
Lanzini likely to return against Liverpool
Monreal and Arsenal cruise in Europa League
Bakayoko ruled out for FA Cup tie
Slimani expected to debut in GW28
Marcell Ateman | Wide Receiver
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 220
College:
Oklahoma State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to NFL draft insider Tony Pauline, the 49ers are one of several teams high on Oklahoma State WR Marcell Ateman.
The Niners struggled in the red zone last season, and Ateman (6'4/220) would add size in scoring position. Per Pauline, Ateman is likely to improve his stock at the Scouting Combine with a forty time in the 4.45 range and 40-plus-inch vertical after training with ex-Olympian Michael Johnson before the draft.
Feb 18 - 4:13 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Report: 49ers interested in WR Marcell Ateman
Feb 18 - 4:13 PM
Feb 18 - 4:13 PM
More Marcell Ateman Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
