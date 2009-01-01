Marcell Ateman | Wide Receiver

According to NFL draft insider Tony Pauline, the 49ers are one of several teams high on Oklahoma State WR Marcell Ateman.

The Niners struggled in the red zone last season, and Ateman (6'4/220) would add size in scoring position. Per Pauline, Ateman is likely to improve his stock at the Scouting Combine with a forty time in the 4.45 range and 40-plus-inch vertical after training with ex-Olympian Michael Johnson before the draft.