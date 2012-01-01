Player Page

Weather | Roster

Billy Price | Center

Team: College Player
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 312
College: Ohio State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The MMQB's Albert Breer reports Ohio State C Billy Price is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral during the bench press at the Combine.
It's the worst possible news after Price went down in pain following his third rep on Thursday. Generally regarded as the top pivot in the draft, Price had a shot at sneaking into the first round. That's probably gone now. The good news is, Price should have enough time to get healthy for Week 1. Mar 1 - 9:55 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
More Billy Price Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 