Billy Price | Center

The MMQB's Albert Breer reports Ohio State C Billy Price is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral during the bench press at the Combine.

It's the worst possible news after Price went down in pain following his third rep on Thursday. Generally regarded as the top pivot in the draft, Price had a shot at sneaking into the first round. That's probably gone now. The good news is, Price should have enough time to get healthy for Week 1.