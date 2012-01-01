Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Billy Price | Center
Team:
College Player
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 312
College:
Ohio State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The MMQB's Albert Breer reports Ohio State C Billy Price is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral during the bench press at the Combine.
It's the worst possible news after Price went down in pain following his third rep on Thursday. Generally regarded as the top pivot in the draft, Price had a shot at sneaking into the first round. That's probably gone now. The good news is, Price should have enough time to get healthy for Week 1.
Mar 1 - 9:55 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
Report: Center prospect Price has torn pec
Mar 1 - 9:55 PM
