Player Page

Weather | Roster

Orlando Brown | Tackle

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 345
College: Oklahoma
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown measured 6-foot-7 7/8 and 345 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It's been a Combine to forget for Brown, the son of the late Orlando Brown Sr., who played in the NFL for the Browns and Ravens. Brown came to Indy as a potential first- or second-round pick next month, but he's done nothing but hurt his stock. He ran a molasses-slow 5.85 forty, bench-pressed 225 pounds just 14 times, and posted a dreadful 19.5-inch vertical. His 2.00-second 10-yard split was the worst in Combine history. Coaches also got after him for loafing during on-field drills. Brown's stock is in an absolute free-fall. Mar 2 - 12:37 PM
More Orlando Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 