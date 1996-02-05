Orlando Brown | Tackle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Breakdowns: Catchers
Mar 2
ST Daily: Andujar Stays Hot
Mar 2
Podcast: Ohtani Time
Mar 1
Showdown: Chapman vs. Iglesias
Mar 1
ST Daily: Yikes, Yuli
Mar 1
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Feb 28
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Feb 28
ST Daily: Texas Freak
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Austin Hedges slugs fourth homer of spring
Iannetta slugs two homers in win over D-Backs
David Dahl homers to snap hitless streak
Vogelbach crushes three-run tater vs Brewers
Kipnis stays hot with fourth homer of spring
Bumgarner fires three perfect innings at Reds
Jacob deGrom (back) to throw live BP Sunday
Jacoby Ellsbury not worried about oblique
Pomeranz not concerned about tight forearm
Shohei Ohtani whiffs eight of 12 in 'B' game
Eric Thames (back) expected to play Saturday
Anthony Swarzak (calf) to resume throwing
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 28
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
TEN among Landry's 'preferred destinations'
Tyrann Mathieu likely done in Arizona?
Cousins seeking $30M annually over 3-4 years?
Rams ship former All-Pro DE Quinn to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson says he's not moving to WR
Loomis on Brees: He's going to be a Saint
Falcons save $5.75M by cutting Derrick Shelby
Lewis looking for deal in 3-year, $18M range?
Saquon Barkley impresses with 4.40 forty
Niners win toss, will pick 9th; Raiders 10th
Oklahoma OT Brown having Combine to forget
Seahawks unlikely to tag Sheldon Richardson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top Pickups of the Year
Mar 2
Souper Fantasy Hoops Pod
Mar 2
Stew: Bjelica Bonanza
Mar 2
Dose: Lillard outduels Towns
Mar 2
Notable Numbers
Mar 1
Houston? We have no problems
Mar 1
Per-30-Minute Fantasy Rankings
Feb 28
Tuesday Recap & BOBAN Pod
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Paul Millsap scores 15 points with 5 steals
Will Barton scores 24 points off the bench
Victor Oladipo scores 21 in win over Bucks
Marc Gasol (rest) will not play on Saturday
Khris Middleton's 30 points not enough
Kevin Durant scores 28 points in win vs. ATL
Kent Bazemore scores career-high 29 points
Cauley-Stein (back) doubtful for Saturday
Aaron Gordon scores 27 points with 13 boards
Nikola Vucevic puts up a 20/12/6 stat line
Taj Gibson (left hip contusion) will play
Stephen Curry (ankle) will not return
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Aftermath of the Deadline
Mar 2
Hall breaks Devils record
Mar 2
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 1
Avs move closer to playoffs
Mar 1
Trade Deadline Notables
Feb 28
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Wild Blowout the Blues
Feb 28
Trading Values
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T. Hall collects point in 24th straight game
Barkov extends point streak to 5 games on FRI
Brock Nelson picks up 2 pts in loss to MTL
Alex Galchenyuk nets 3G, 1A in win over NYI
Alex Wennberg won't play vs. ANA on Friday
Preds resting Roman Josi and others on FRI
Juuse Saros will start vs. Canucks on Friday
Ryan Getzlaf (flu) won't play on Friday night
Max Pacioretty (LBI) done for the night
Jordan Eberle won't play vs. MTL on Friday
John Gibson (LBI) set to return on Friday
Mike Fisher set to make season debut Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Start or Park: Pennzoil 400
Mar 2
NASCAR DFS: Pennzoil 400
Mar 1
Pennzoil 400 Cheat Sheet
Feb 28
Fantasy Live: Pennzoil 400
Feb 27
Power Ranking After: Atlanta
Feb 26
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Feb 25
Weekend Update: Atlanta
Feb 24
3. Chase Elliott
Feb 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hometown Busch qualifies 3rd for Pennzoil 400
Kevin Harvick on outside pole for Vegas
Martin Truex Jr. equalizes tire in quals
Ryan Blaney wins Pennzoil 400 pole
Kyle Busch fails to advance from round of 12
Kevin Harvick fastest in Vegas quals Rd. 2
Paul Menard paces qualification Rd. 1
Jimmie Johnson only 19th in P1
Busch on pole for Truck Series event in Vegas
Larson tops Las Vegas XFINITY Final Practice
Harvick set to hit NASCAR century win mark
William Byron notably fast at Vegas
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Preview
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Championship
Feb 26
Tshwane Open preview
Feb 26
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia bogey-free 65 in R2; two adrift at WGC
Cabrera Bello two back in Mexico after R2 67
Steele signs bogey-free 66 in R2 of the WGC
Sharma posts 11-under in Mexico with R2 66
Schauffele blemish-free thru 36 at WGC-Mexico
Bjork among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Tiger Woods commits to Valspar Championship
Coetzee charges into halfway lead at Tshwane
Shubhankar Sharma shines in PGA TOUR debut
Schauffele sits one back w/ bogey-free 65
Oosthuizen sets the pace in R1 of WGC-Mexico
Chris Paisley shows poise in his WGC debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 1
Mar 2
2018 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Combine Question Corner
Feb 26
NFL Draft Defensive Rankings
Feb 25
Podcast: Sigmund Bloom
Feb 25
Podcast: Waldman on QBs
Feb 20
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 15
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kerryon Johnson skips 40, excels in his jumps
Tennessee RB John Kelly skips running 40
L. Jackson: No team has asked me to play WR
Mark Walton disappoints with 4.60s 40 time
UCLA QB Rosen: I won't be fake with teams
Bo Scarbrough excels in 40-yard dash, jumps
Penny impresses with 40 time of 4.46 seconds
Ex-Stanford QB Chryst transfers to Tennessee
Georgia RB Nick Chubb runs official 4.52s 40
Hines leads RBs w/ 4.38-second 40-yard dash
Derrius Guice aces 40-yard dash in 4.49s
QB Rosen to meet with Browns on Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 2
Stag's Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 29
Mar 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 1
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter - Week 29
Feb 27
Team News - Week 28
Feb 24
Late Fitness Check GW28
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gayle, Ritchie cleared for Newcastle
Veteran defenders set for Everton return
Ryan Shawcross back for Potters
Peter Crouch back from two weeks out
Will Hughes likely to start vs Albion
Ross Barkley set to return for Chelsea
Jack Wilshere questionable for Brighton
Kolasinac should start again on Sunday
Deulofeu suffers stress fracture
Crystal Palace handed injury boost in defense
Huddersfield midfielder nearing a return
Leroy Sane drives City to easy Emirates win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Marcell Ateman
(WR)
Sam Darnold
(QB)
Lamar Jackson
(QB)
Baker Mayfield
(QB)
Mason Rudolph
(QB)
Saquon Barkley
(RB)
Garrett Fugate
(QB)
Ronald Jones
(RB)
Josh Rosen
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Orlando Brown | Tackle
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/2/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 345
College:
Oklahoma
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown measured 6-foot-7 7/8 and 345 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It's been a Combine to forget for Brown, the son of the late Orlando Brown Sr., who played in the NFL for the Browns and Ravens. Brown came to Indy as a potential first- or second-round pick next month, but he's done nothing but hurt his stock. He ran a molasses-slow 5.85 forty, bench-pressed 225 pounds just 14 times, and posted a dreadful 19.5-inch vertical. His 2.00-second 10-yard split was the worst in Combine history. Coaches also got after him for loafing during on-field drills. Brown's stock is in an absolute free-fall.
Mar 2 - 12:37 PM
Oklahoma OT Brown having Combine to forget
Mar 2 - 12:37 PM
More Orlando Brown Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(4116)
2
B. Bortles
JAC
(3081)
3
J. Landry
MIA
(2845)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(2421)
5
S. Bradford
MIN
(2189)
6
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(1979)
7
C. Keenum
MIN
(1923)
8
A. McCarron
CIN
(1923)
9
D. Lewis
NE
(1907)
10
M. Bryant
PIT
(1892)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
Nick Mensio takes an elementary, introductory look at the best ball draft-only fantasy football format.
More NFL Columns
»
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 28
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
»
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
»
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
»
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
TEN among Landry's 'preferred destinations'
»
Tyrann Mathieu likely done in Arizona?
»
Cousins seeking $30M annually over 3-4 years?
»
Rams ship former All-Pro DE Quinn to Dolphins
»
Lamar Jackson says he's not moving to WR
»
Loomis on Brees: He's going to be a Saint
»
Falcons save $5.75M by cutting Derrick Shelby
»
Lewis looking for deal in 3-year, $18M range?
»
Saquon Barkley impresses with 4.40 forty
»
Niners win toss, will pick 9th; Raiders 10th
»
Oklahoma OT Brown having Combine to forget
»
Seahawks unlikely to tag Sheldon Richardson
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved