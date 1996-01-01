Player Page

Christian Kirk | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/18/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 201
College: Texas A&M
Christian Kirk ran a 4.47 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine.
There were concerns Kirk would disappoint in the 40, but 4.47 is plenty respectable at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds. Kirk also put up 20 reps on the bench press, well above the average for wide receivers. A playmaker who will excel in the slot and offers value in the return game, Kirk should come off the board on Day 2. Mar 3 - 11:17 AM
Source: Chase Goodbread on Twitter
