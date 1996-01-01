Christian Kirk | Wide Receiver

Christian Kirk ran a 4.47 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine.

There were concerns Kirk would disappoint in the 40, but 4.47 is plenty respectable at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds. Kirk also put up 20 reps on the bench press, well above the average for wide receivers. A playmaker who will excel in the slot and offers value in the return game, Kirk should come off the board on Day 2.