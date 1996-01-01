Christian Kirk | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Breakdowns: Catchers
Mar 2
ST Daily: Andujar Stays Hot
Mar 2
Podcast: Ohtani Time
Mar 1
Showdown: Chapman vs. Iglesias
Mar 1
ST Daily: Yikes, Yuli
Mar 1
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Feb 28
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Feb 28
ST Daily: Texas Freak
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Kemp crushes two-run homer in victory
Evan Longoria clubs first home run as a Giant
Gausman fans five in three perfect frames
Verlander fans five in three shutout frames
Teheran fires three shutout innings vs Cards
Rays make one-year deal with Gomez official
Davis (forearm) avoids structural damage
Drew Pomeranz sent for precautionary MRI
Michael Fulmer (elbow) scratched for Sunday
Austin Hedges slugs fourth homer of spring
Iannetta slugs two homers in win over D-Backs
David Dahl homers to snap hitless streak
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 28
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jerry Jones expects Dez to remain in Dallas
CHI has discussed trading Howard for Landry
FA Trey Burton is 'expected to leave Philly'
Jarvis Landry considering not playing on tag
D.J. Chark runs 4.34, fastest 40 among WRs
Christian Kirk clocks 4.47 40 at NFL Combine
Report: Rodgers waiting until Cousins signs
Report: Baker Mayfield shined in interviews
Dolphins like LSU RB Derrius Guice 'a lot'
Saints sign Kurt Coleman for 3 years, $18M
TEN among Landry's 'preferred destinations'
Tyrann Mathieu likely done in Arizona?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 3
Friday Recap and Stew Podcast
Mar 3
Stew: Bjelica Bonanza
Mar 3
Dose: Are You Not Entertained?
Mar 3
Top Pickups of the Year
Mar 2
Souper Fantasy Hoops Pod
Mar 2
Dose: Lillard outduels Towns
Mar 2
Notable Numbers
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Drummond puts up a big line in loss
Blake Griffin scores 31 points vs. Heat
Jarell Martin puts up 19 and 11 in 35 minutes
JaMychal Green fills stat sheet in 37 minutes
Kobi Simmons scores 14 as last PG standing
Mario Chalmers (hamstring) will not return
Pau Gasol (knee) starting on Saturday night
Patty Mills, Pau Gasol listed as starters
Corey Brewer expected to play vs. Blazers
Pat Patterson starting for Carmelo Anthony
Evan Turner starting for Moe Harkless (knee)
Willie Cauley-Stein (back) will not play
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: Skip to My Lu
Mar 3
MacKinnon Powers Blowout Win
Mar 3
The Aftermath of the Deadline
Mar 2
Hall breaks Devils record
Mar 2
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 1
Avs move closer to playoffs
Mar 1
Trade Deadline Notables
Feb 28
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Phil Kessel hits 400 career assists
Marchand scores overtime winner vs. MTL
Three points for Toews in comeback win
Jordan Eberle back vs. Penguins today
Stamkos leads Tampa to wild win over Flyers
Jay Bouwmeester (LBI) will not return
Max Pacioretty (LBI) returns to Montreal
Update: Provorov in for today's game
Kucherov warming up ahead of today's game
Christopher Gibson will start vs. PIT on SAT
Erik Karlsson picks up three assists in win
Lundqvist has back-to-back 50+ save games
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas (Spring)
Mar 3
Start or Park: Pennzoil 400
Mar 2
NASCAR DFS: Pennzoil 400
Mar 1
Pennzoil 400 Cheat Sheet
Feb 28
Fantasy Live: Pennzoil 400
Feb 27
Power Ranking After: Atlanta
Feb 26
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Feb 25
Weekend Update: Atlanta
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 recap
Davis: 13th at Las Vegas, 7th in points
Sargeant: 6th at Las Vegas, 8th in points
Matt Crafton: DNF in Las Vegas truck race
Myatt Snider: Stratosphere 200 recap
Garrett Smithley: Boyd Gaming 300 recap
Cody Coughlin: Stratosphere 200 recap
Alex Labbe: Boyd Gaming 300 recap
Kyle Larson has best 10-lap, HH average
Justin Fontaine: Stratosphere 200 recap
Justin Haley: DNF in Las Vegas truck race
Austin Hill: Stratosphere 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Preview
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Championship
Feb 26
Tshwane Open preview
Feb 26
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Cabrera Bello stays T2 at WGC after R3 69
Garcia T2 after R3 69; chasing first WGC win
Sharma R3 69; maintains 2-shot lead at WGC
Hatton career-low bogey-free 64 on Moving Day
Mickelson posts 11-under; bogey-free 65 in R3
Thomas course-record 62; ties tourney record
Coetzee holds 54-hole edge in Tshwane Open
Garcia bogey-free 65 in R2; two adrift at WGC
Cabrera Bello two back in Mexico after R2 67
Steele signs bogey-free 66 in R2 of the WGC
Sharma posts 11-under in Mexico with R2 66
Schauffele blemish-free thru 36 at WGC-Mexico
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 1
Mar 2
2018 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Combine Question Corner
Feb 26
NFL Draft Defensive Rankings
Feb 25
Podcast: Sigmund Bloom
Feb 25
Podcast: Waldman on QBs
Feb 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star 2019 DE Handy pledges to LSU
Report: Drevno to be new RB coach for USC
Brooks calls Jackson one of combines 'losers'
Wyoming QB Allen impresses at combine
Four-star 2019 RB Knight commits to Duke
Mayfield posts official 4.84 second 40 time
Rice DL Padgett found dead in apartment
Browns to host Baker for one of 30 PD visits
Jaylen Samuels ties w/ Gesicki for top TE run
Chubb trying for mix of Mack and Miller
Penn State TE Mike Gesicki posts 4.54s run
Griffin hoists 20 bench reps using prosthetic
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 29
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 2
Stag's Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 29
Mar 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 1
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter - Week 29
Feb 27
Team News - Week 28
Feb 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Liverpool beat Newcastle, into second spot
Magic Mahrez saves the day for Leicester
West Ham hammered again, lose 4-1 at Swansea
Bournemouth held to draw at Leicester
Saints play out scoreless draw with Stoke
Swansea City thump West Ham 4-1
Deeney saves a dreary match for Hornets
Albion goalless again in Hornets loss
Terriers go down quietly, lose to Spurs 2-0
Son brace lifts Spurs to tidy 2-0 win
Pep optimistic over defenders availability
Man City misquote Mendy on a possible return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Marcell Ateman
(WR)
Sam Darnold
(QB)
Lamar Jackson
(QB)
Christian Kirk
(WR)
Josh Rosen
(QB)
Saquon Barkley
(RB)
Garrett Fugate
(QB)
Ronald Jones
(RB)
Baker Mayfield
(QB)
Mason Rudolph
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Christian Kirk | Wide Receiver
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/18/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 201
College:
Texas A&M
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Christian Kirk ran a 4.47 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine.
There were concerns Kirk would disappoint in the 40, but 4.47 is plenty respectable at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds. Kirk also put up 20 reps on the bench press, well above the average for wide receivers. A playmaker who will excel in the slot and offers value in the return game, Kirk should come off the board on Day 2.
Mar 3 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Chase Goodbread on Twitter
Christian Kirk clocks 4.47 40 at NFL Combine
Mar 3 - 11:17 AM
More Christian Kirk Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(4501)
2
J. Landry
MIA
(3176)
3
B. Bortles
JAC
(2524)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(2413)
5
D. Lewis
NE
(2060)
6
S. Bradford
MIN
(2047)
7
A. Rodgers
GB
(2025)
8
D. Brees
NO
(1963)
9
C. Keenum
MIN
(1960)
10
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(1935)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
Nick Mensio takes an elementary, introductory look at the best ball draft-only fantasy football format.
More NFL Columns
»
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 28
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
»
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
»
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
»
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
Jerry Jones expects Dez to remain in Dallas
»
CHI has discussed trading Howard for Landry
»
FA Trey Burton is 'expected to leave Philly'
»
Jarvis Landry considering not playing on tag
»
D.J. Chark runs 4.34, fastest 40 among WRs
»
Christian Kirk clocks 4.47 40 at NFL Combine
»
Report: Rodgers waiting until Cousins signs
»
Report: Baker Mayfield shined in interviews
»
Dolphins like LSU RB Derrius Guice 'a lot'
»
Saints sign Kurt Coleman for 3 years, $18M
»
TEN among Landry's 'preferred destinations'
»
Tyrann Mathieu likely done in Arizona?
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved