Maurice Hurst | Defensive Lineman Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (22) / 5/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 292 College: Michigan

Raiders selected Michigan DT Maurice Hurst with the No. 140 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Hurst (6’1/292) bloomed late in Ann Arbor, making only 17 career starts but breaking out as a fifth-year senior for 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Despite playing out of position at nose tackle, PFF College charted Hurst with the most QB pressures in the nation (49) among interior defensive linemen. Hurst was flagged for a heart condition at the Combine and removed from many teams’ draft boards. With a blurry get-off, low pad level, and exceptional lateral quickness, Hurst projects as three-technique pass rusher ala Aaron Donald if he can get permanently cleared to play football. Hurst likely would have been a first-round pick if not for the medical concern.

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports Michigan DL Maurice Hurst (heart condition) "will fall out of the first round due to medical concerns." Hurst was flagged for an irregular heartbeat at the Combine but wasn't asked for a medical recheck. His situation is still enough of a concern that some teams have taken him off their draft board. Hurst was a potential top-15 pick before his health issues, but is now looking at a slide to Day 2. Source: Draft Analyst

Michigan DT Maurice Hurst (heart condition) doesn't need a medical recheck. Hurst didn't participate in on-field drills after getting flagged at the Combine. He was cleared for his Pro Day last month and continues to trend in the right direction. A three-technique pass rusher, Hurst projects as a late first-round pick. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter