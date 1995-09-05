Player Page

Maurice Hurst | Defensive Lineman

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 292
College: Michigan
Raiders selected Michigan DT Maurice Hurst with the No. 140 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Hurst (6’1/292) bloomed late in Ann Arbor, making only 17 career starts but breaking out as a fifth-year senior for 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Despite playing out of position at nose tackle, PFF College charted Hurst with the most QB pressures in the nation (49) among interior defensive linemen. Hurst was flagged for a heart condition at the Combine and removed from many teams’ draft boards. With a blurry get-off, low pad level, and exceptional lateral quickness, Hurst projects as three-technique pass rusher ala Aaron Donald if he can get permanently cleared to play football. Hurst likely would have been a first-round pick if not for the medical concern. Apr 28 - 2:00 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

