Hayden Hurst | Tight End

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: South Carolina
Ravens selected South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Hurst (6’5/250) will be a 25-year-old rookie after spending two seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization, then three with the Gamecocks, tallying a career 100/1,281/12.8/3 receiving line and setting school records for a tight end in catches and yards. Hurst tested as a 46th-percentile athlete with 4.67 speed before the draft. Hurst is raw and old for a prospect, but he offers a plus pass-catching skill set and willingness to block. Even at his age, Hurst offers room for growth in a sport he wasn’t even focusing on four years ago. Hurst is yet another addition to an offensive skill group that has been completely overhauled in Baltimore. Apr 26 - 10:55 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Hayden Hurst's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Lamar Jackson
3Robert Griffin III
4Josh Woodrum
RB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
3Kenneth Dixon
4John Crockett
GLB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
3RB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
FB1Patrick Ricard
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Michael Crabtree
2Willie Snead
3Breshad Perriman
4Tim White
WR21John Brown
2Chris Moore
3Quincy Adeboyejo
4DeVier Posey
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Nick Boyle
2Maxx Williams
3Vince Mayle
4Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2Steven Moore
LG1James Hurst
2Maurquice Shakir
3Nico Siragusa
C1Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jermaine Eluemunor
RT1Alex Lewis
2Andrew Donnal
K1Justin Tucker
 

 