Ravens selected South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Hurst (6’5/250) will be a 25-year-old rookie after spending two seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization, then three with the Gamecocks, tallying a career 100/1,281/12.8/3 receiving line and setting school records for a tight end in catches and yards. Hurst tested as a 46th-percentile athlete with 4.67 speed before the draft. Hurst is raw and old for a prospect, but he offers a plus pass-catching skill set and willingness to block. Even at his age, Hurst offers room for growth in a sport he wasn’t even focusing on four years ago. Hurst is yet another addition to an offensive skill group that has been completely overhauled in Baltimore.