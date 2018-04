Colts selected Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Nelson (6’5/329) made 36 starts at left guard for the Irish, wrapping 2017 as PFF College’s No. 1 rated-overall guard and No. 1-rated run-blocking guard. Nelson has plus arm length (33 ¾") for an interior lineman and repped 225 pounds 35 times at the Combine. After watching his tape, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah deemed Nelson "the best run blocker I’ve ever evaluated." An intimidating, pancake-blocking presence who allowed just one QB hit last season, Nelson was compared to Hall of Famer Larry Allen by NFL.com offensive line guru Lance Zierlein.