Bradley Chubb | Defensive Lineman

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 269
College: North Carolina State
Broncos selected NC State EDGE Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Chubb (6’4/269) earned 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year in addition to the Nagurski Trophy and Hendricks Award, setting an NC State record in tackles for loss (26) as a senior after leading the nation in TFLs (22) as a junior. PFF College charted Chubb with 56 QB pressures in 2017, and he graduated with 26 career sacks. On tape, Chubb is a rich man’s Brian Orakpo with long arms (34") and 4.65 jets. Able to convert his speed into power, Chubb wins with physical strength and a relentless motor and projects as an immediate every-down edge player. Chubb and Von Miller will form a lethal pass-rush duo in Denver. Apr 26 - 8:46 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Bradley Chubb's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

