Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Kenny Bell
(WR)
River Cracraft
(WR)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Taylor Bertolet
(K)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Bradley Chubb | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 6/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 269
College:
North Carolina State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos selected NC State EDGE Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Chubb (6’4/269) earned 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year in addition to the Nagurski Trophy and Hendricks Award, setting an NC State record in tackles for loss (26) as a senior after leading the nation in TFLs (22) as a junior. PFF College charted Chubb with 56 QB pressures in 2017, and he graduated with 26 career sacks. On tape, Chubb is a rich man’s Brian Orakpo with long arms (34") and 4.65 jets. Able to convert his speed into power, Chubb wins with physical strength and a relentless motor and projects as an immediate every-down edge player. Chubb and Von Miller will form a lethal pass-rush duo in Denver.
Apr 26 - 8:46 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson said he's "envisioned" pairing NC State DE Bradley Chubb with Myles Garrett on the defensive line.
The Browns are set on drafting a quarterback No. 1 with USC's Sam Darnold the likely target but Chubb could be available when Cleveland picks again at No. 4. "You kind of play that scenario game with all these different guys," said Jackson last week at the annual league meetings in Orlando. "I wish I could have them all." GM John Dorsey agreed that Chubb is an "unbelievable defensive prospect." A unanimous first-team All-American, Chubb set a school record with 25 sacks during his four-year tenure at NC State.
Apr 1 - 12:33 PM
Source:
clevelandbrowns.com
Broncos bookend Miller with Chubb at No. 5
Apr 26 - 8:46 PM
Hue Jackson intrigued by DE Bradley Chubb
Apr 1 - 12:33 PM
More Bradley Chubb Player News
Denver Broncos Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Bradley Chubb's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Bradley Chubb's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bradley Chubb's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Bradley Chubb's player profile.
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Derek Wolfe
Sidelined
Broncos GM John Elway said the team plans to retain DE Derek Wolfe.
Set to count $10.8 million against the cap and dealing with chronic neck issues, there were rumors Wolfe would be released. The defensive end said a late-season surgery worked wonders for his troublesome neck, however, and the Broncos are thin enough along the defensive line without cutting their best option. A healthy 16 games from Wolfe would go a long way in helping Denver bounce back in 2018.
Mar 1
2
Adam Gotsis
3
Zach Kerr
4
Shelby Harris
5
DeMarcus Walker
NT
1
Domata Peko
2
Clinton McDonald
3
Kyle Peko
4
DeShawn Williams
5
Paul Boyette Jr.
ILB
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Todd Davis
3
Zaire Anderson
4
Jerrol Garcia-Williams
5
Joseph Jones
OLB
1
Von Miller
2
Bradley Chubb
3
Shaq Barrett
4
Shane Ray
5
Deiontrez Mount
CB
1
Chris Harris
2
Bradley Roby
3
Tramaine Brock
4
Brendan Langley
5
Marcus Rios
FS
1
Darian Stewart
2
Justin Simmons
3
Jordan Moore
SS
1
Will Parks
2
Su'a Cravens
3
Jamal Carter
4
Dymonte Thomas
P
1
Marquette King
Headlines
Watch: Live NFL Draft Analysis
Apr 26
Josh Norris provides live analysis of the 2018 NFL Draft on Facebook Live!
More NFL Columns
»
Watch: Live NFL Draft Analysis
Apr 26
»
Live 2018 Draft Tracker
Apr 26
»
Silva's 2018 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 26
»
The Big Four
Apr 24
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 19
NFL Headlines
»
49ers nab Notre Dame OT McGlinchey at No. 9
»
Bears nab Georgia OLB Roquan Smith at No. 8
»
Colts select OG Nelson at No. 6 overall pick
»
Broncos bookend Miller with Chubb at No. 5
»
Browns add another CB, draft Ward at No. 4
»
No-brainer: Jets snag Sam Darnold at No. 3
»
Bucking QB need, Giants take Barkley at No. 2
»
Browns tab Heisman winner Mayfield at No. 1
»
Jaguars owner seeking to buy Wembley Stadium
»
Steelers 'listening to offers' for Bryant
»
DAL, SEA discussed 2nd-round pick for Thomas
»
Dolphins assure Tannehill he'll start in 2018
