Mike McGlinchey | Tackle

49ers selected Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

This is something of a surprise with the 49ers fairly set at tackle, but Joe Staley is entering his age-34 season. McGlinchey (6’8/309) was a three-year starter for the Irish, playing right tackle as a sophomore before guarding the blind side as a junior and senior. McGlinchey earned PFF College’s No. 2 offensive tackle grade in 2017, and No. 1 in run blocking. He also logged the highest Wonderlic score (37) among draft-eligible tackles. McGlinchey’s below-average core strength shows up versus bull rushers, however, and Notre Dame coaches reportedly believed right tackle was always his best position. McGlinchey does offer left tackle length (34-inch arms) and was a consistent executor throughout college. NFL.com O-Line guru Lance Zierlein compared him to Jared Veldheer.