Mike McGlinchey | Tackle

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/12/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 309
College: Notre Dame
49ers selected Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
This is something of a surprise with the 49ers fairly set at tackle, but Joe Staley is entering his age-34 season. McGlinchey (6’8/309) was a three-year starter for the Irish, playing right tackle as a sophomore before guarding the blind side as a junior and senior. McGlinchey earned PFF College’s No. 2 offensive tackle grade in 2017, and No. 1 in run blocking. He also logged the highest Wonderlic score (37) among draft-eligible tackles. McGlinchey’s below-average core strength shows up versus bull rushers, however, and Notre Dame coaches reportedly believed right tackle was always his best position. McGlinchey does offer left tackle length (34-inch arms) and was a consistent executor throughout college. NFL.com O-Line guru Lance Zierlein compared him to Jared Veldheer. Apr 26 - 9:08 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jimmy Garoppolo
2C.J. Beathard
3Nick Mullens
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Breida
3Joe Williams
4Raheem Mostert
5Jeremy McNichols
GLB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Breida
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Breida
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Malcolm Johnson
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Trent Taylor
3Kendrick Bourne
4Max McCaffrey
5Aaron Burbridge
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3Victor Bolden
4DeAndre Carter
WR31Trent Taylor
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Cole Hikutini
4Cole Wick
LT1Joe Staley
2Mike McGlinchey
3Darrell Williams
4Pace Murphy
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Weston Richburg
2Erik Magnuson
RG1Zane Beadles
2Josh Garnett
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
3Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
 

 