Antonio Callaway | Wide Receiver

Browns traded up with the Patriots to select Florida WR Antonio Callaway with the No. 105 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Browns gave up the No. 114 and No. 178 picks to move up nine spots. Callaway (5’11/200) exploded onto the scene with 89/1,399/15.7/7 receiving and three special teams return TDs as a true freshman and sophomore before sitting out the entire 2017 season for multiple suspensions stemming from marijuana possession, credit-card fraud, and multiple other drug issues. On tape, Callaway looks like a young Santonio Holmes, and he blazed a 4.41 forty in Indy. Unfortunately, he also failed a drug test at the Combine. Multiple scouts suggested before the draft Callaway was this year’s most-talented receiver. He should put heat on Corey Coleman for the Browns' third wideout job behind Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry right away.