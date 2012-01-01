Player Page

Austin Corbett | Guard

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  ()
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 306
College: Nevada
Browns selected Nevada OG Austin Corbett with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Corbett (6’4/306) became a rare four-year starter after walking onto Nevada’s football team, playing left tackle as a freshman, sophomore, and senior, and right tackle as a junior. He earned first-team All-Mountain West in 2017 and shined at the Senior Bowl, lining up at center, guard, and right tackle and winning at all positions. A 36th-percentile SPARQ athlete with adequate arm length (33 1/8"), Corbett’s strengths are intelligence (30 Wonderlic), toughness, and versatility rather than standout physical traits. Apr 27 - 7:15 PM
