Austin Corbett | Guard

Browns selected Nevada OG Austin Corbett with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Corbett (6’4/306) became a rare four-year starter after walking onto Nevada’s football team, playing left tackle as a freshman, sophomore, and senior, and right tackle as a junior. He earned first-team All-Mountain West in 2017 and shined at the Senior Bowl, lining up at center, guard, and right tackle and winning at all positions. A 36th-percentile SPARQ athlete with adequate arm length (33 1/8"), Corbett’s strengths are intelligence (30 Wonderlic), toughness, and versatility rather than standout physical traits.