Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Ryan Izzo
(TE)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Braxton Berrios
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Chris Lacy
(WR)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Danny Etling
(QB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Sony Michel
(RB)
Ralph Webb
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Isaiah Wynn | Tackle
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/9/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 302
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2018 / Rd. 1 (23) / NE
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia said the team will "take a look at" first-round rookie Isaiah Wynn at left tackle.
Wynn earned All-SEC honors at left tackle last season but played left guard at the Senior Bowl in January. He'd be a great fit at either position, though New England's biggest need is at left tackle after losing Nate Solder in free agency. "He's played left tackle in the best conference in America," said Scarnecchia. "We're going to take a look at it and see how it goes." LaAdrian Waddle is also a candidate to replace Solder on Tom Brady's blind side.
May 11 - 2:15 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Patriots selected Georgia OT Isaiah Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Wynn (6’3/313) made 41 starts on the Bulldogs’ offensive line, moving from left guard as a junior to left tackle as a senior, where the 22-year-old was named a second-team All-American and allowed just five QB pressures in 15 games. Wynn dominated at guard during January’s Senior Bowl but was announced as a tackle during Thursday night's draft. The Patriots likely view him as a replacement for left tackle Nate Solder, who defected to the Giants in free agency. Athletic and powerful, Wynn profiles as one of the safest picks in the draft.
Apr 26 - 10:40 PM
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports teams view Georgia OL Isaiah Wynn as the second-best guard in the draft.
Wynn was a two-year starter for Georgia, splitting time between guard and tackle. He doesn't have as high a profile as UTEP OG Will Hernandez, but teams like his athleticism in zone-blocking schemes. Wynn has a chance to be drafted in the late first round.
Apr 14 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Pats to 'take a look at' Wynn at left tackle
May 11 - 2:15 PM
Pats beef up line by grabbing Wynn at No. 23
Apr 26 - 10:40 PM
Isaiah Wynn second-best guard in draft?
Apr 14 - 4:30 PM
More Isaiah Wynn Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Isaiah Wynn's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Isaiah Wynn's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Isaiah Wynn's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Isaiah Wynn's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
3
Danny Etling
RB
1
Sony Michel
2
Rex Burkhead
3
James White
4
Mike Gillislee
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Sony Michel
3RB
1
James White
2
Rex Burkhead
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
Sidelined
Julian Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Edelman is five months removed from September ACL surgery. He'll sit out OTAs and likely be limited early in training camp, but the Patriots are counting on him to be fully healthy for Week 1. Signed through 2019, Edelman should return as one of Tom Brady's top targets.
Feb 10
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Phillip Dorsett
4
Jordan Matthews
Sidelined
Jordan Matthews' one-year, $1 million contract contains just $170,000 guaranteed.
Matthews can earn another $700,000 via incentives. This is the definition of a prove-it deal for a player coming off an injury-marred campaign, and the lack of guaranteed money means Matthews is not a lock to make the final roster. If his health cooperates, however, Matthews has the talent to be a real factor both for the Patriots and in fantasy. He will be an interesting name to track this summer.
Apr 9
5
Riley McCarron
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Kenny Britt
4
Cody Hollister
5
Braxton Berrios
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
4
Troy Niklas
5
Will Tye
LT
1
Trent Brown
Sidelined
Patriots OT Trent Brown could start at left tackle this season.
Brown primarily played right tackle with the 49ers since Joe Staley was the team's regular left tackle. With Nate Solder gone in free agency, Brown will likely start on Tom Brady's blindside, leaving Marcus Cannon as the team's primary right tackle. Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn played tackle in college but is expected to move to guard, competing with incumbent LG Joe Thuney.
May 4
2
LaAdrian Waddle
3
Matt Tobin
LG
1
Isaiah Wynn
2
Joe Thuney
Sidelined
Patriots LG Joe Thuney will undergo foot surgery.
The surgery is reportedly minor and will not affect his availability for the regular season, but he will sit out the offseason program and could be limited in training camp. A third-round pick in 2016, Thuney has been a mainstay at left guard for New England since entering the league. With big questions at left tackle, the Patriots need Thuney to be healthy.
May 10
3
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
2
Luke Bowanko
3
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Cole Croston
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Andrew Jelks
3
Ulrick John
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
