Player Page

Weather | Roster

Isaiah Wynn | Tackle

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 302
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (23) / NE
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia said the team will "take a look at" first-round rookie Isaiah Wynn at left tackle.
Wynn earned All-SEC honors at left tackle last season but played left guard at the Senior Bowl in January. He'd be a great fit at either position, though New England's biggest need is at left tackle after losing Nate Solder in free agency. "He's played left tackle in the best conference in America," said Scarnecchia. "We're going to take a look at it and see how it goes." LaAdrian Waddle is also a candidate to replace Solder on Tom Brady's blind side. May 11 - 2:15 PM
Source: NFL.com
More Isaiah Wynn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Isaiah Wynn's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Isaiah Wynn's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Isaiah Wynn's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Isaiah Wynn's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Brian Hoyer
3Danny Etling
RB1Sony Michel
2Rex Burkhead
3James White
4Mike Gillislee
5Brandon Bolden
GLB1Rex Burkhead
2Sony Michel
3RB1James White
2Rex Burkhead
FB1James Develin
WR11Julian Edelman
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Phillip Dorsett
4Jordan Matthews
5Riley McCarron
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Kenny Britt
4Cody Hollister
5Braxton Berrios
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Jacob Hollister
4Troy Niklas
5Will Tye
LT1Trent Brown
2LaAdrian Waddle
3Matt Tobin
LG1Isaiah Wynn
2Joe Thuney
3Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
2Luke Bowanko
3James Ferentz
RG1Shaq Mason
2Cole Croston
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Andrew Jelks
3Ulrick John
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 