Isaiah Wynn | Tackle

Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia said the team will "take a look at" first-round rookie Isaiah Wynn at left tackle.

Wynn earned All-SEC honors at left tackle last season but played left guard at the Senior Bowl in January. He'd be a great fit at either position, though New England's biggest need is at left tackle after losing Nate Solder in free agency. "He's played left tackle in the best conference in America," said Scarnecchia. "We're going to take a look at it and see how it goes." LaAdrian Waddle is also a candidate to replace Solder on Tom Brady's blind side.