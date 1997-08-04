Roquan Smith | Linebacker

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, Georgia ILB Roquan Smith is "the guy [the Raiders] want" at No. 10 overall.

"Roquan Smith is the guy," McShay said on a conference call Wednesday morning. "I don’t know that they would be willing to give away additional picks later to go up and get him. But he’s the guy they want." Smith and Va. Tech's Tremaine Edmunds are the top-two inside linebacker prospects in this class, and the Raiders seem to prefer Smith. In Oakland, Navorro Bowman remains a free agent, and the team has no clear heir in the middle. McShay compared Smith to Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Vilma. Extraordinarily athletic, Smith is a force both in the run game and coverage.