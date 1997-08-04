Roquan Smith | Linebacker

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kendrys Morales (hamstring) due back Friday
Donaldson (shoulder) out longer than 10 days
Braves sign Jose Bautista to minors contract
Counsell: Ryan Braun's calf acting up again
Tommy Pham undergoing tests on right groin
Gregory Polanco out of Bucs lineup on Wed.
Schebler (elbow) to be activated this Friday
STL promoting outfield prospect Tyler O'Neill
Miguel Cabrera (back) in Tigers' lineup Wed.
Delino DeShields (hand) set for rehab games
Yelich (oblique) back in Brewers' lineup Wed.
Cardinals @ Cubs postponed on Wednesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Patriots expressing interest in Rosen
Tom Brady preparing normally for 2018 season
McShay: ILB Roquan Smith tops OAK's wish list
No-brainer: Titans pick up Mariota's option
Saquon Barkley's agents don't want him in CLE
McShay: Barkley to Giants 'feels inevitable'
Report: Tom Brady hasn't committed to playing
Jason Witten confirms he's returning in 2018
Nagy confirms Howard as Bears' featured back
Ezekiel Ansah signs $17.143M franchise tender
Wentz (ACL) still shooting for Week 1 return
Earl Thomas skips start of offseason program
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nikola Mirotic is not on the injury report
Playoff Rondo just misses triple-double
Jrue Holiday's 33 leads Pels to 2-0 lead
Nikola Mirotic sprains left ankle twice
Jusuf Nurkic doesn't play after leg injury
Eric Bledsoe struggling with shot in playoffs
Terry Rozier scores 23, helps Celtics to 2-0
Jaylen Brown leads Celtics to 2-0 lead
Giannis Antetokounmpo awesome, Bucks lose
DeMar DeRozan drops 37 to give Raps 2-0 lead
John Wall scores 29, Wizards fall to 0-2
Moe Harkless (knee) available for Game 2
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Josh Morrissey will face a hearing Wednesday
Sean Couturier will be a game-time decision
Brayden McNabb ends his former team's season
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Vegas in sweep of LAK
Panarin scores 1G, 1A in double OTL in GM 3
Eller nets GWG in double OT win over CBJ
Connor Hellebuyck blanks Wild in GM 4
Scheifele scores twice in GM 4 win over MIN
Pekka Rinne chosen as Vezina Trophy finalist
Flames fire head coach Glen Gulutzan
Z. Parise (fractured sternum) is week-to-week
Tyler Myers (LBI) unlikey to play Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Powell new driver of Pinty's No. 3 entry
Michael Annett: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Tyler Reddick: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Justin Allgaier: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Chase Briscoe: ToyotaCare 250 advance
JR Motorsports ace Berry ready for ARCA debut
Kaz Grala: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Tony Mrakovich to make NXS debut at Richmond
Ryan Reed: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Truex Jr.: Milestone career start in Richmond
Stenhouse set thru 2021 with sponsor partners
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bob Estes WDs ahead of Valero Texas Open
In-form Ancer preps for home game at Valero
Alex Cejka WDs ahead of Valero Texas Open
Chappell returns to site of maiden win at VTO
Dunne will look to go one better in Morocco
World No. 1 Am (Niemann) turning pro at VTO
F. Molinari (shoulder) WDs ahead of Valero
Horschel R4 72 for first top 10 in 10 months
Simpson nets third top 5 of season @ Heritage
Si Woo Kim R4 71; loses the RBC in extra time
Non-member Kodaira wins RBC in sudden death
Poulter stalls out to R4 75; settles for T7
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas A&M lands four-star DT DeMarvin Leal
Tennessee QB Dormady transfers to Houston
Tua Tagovailoa (finger) out for spring game
Barkley's handlers 'don't want him in CLE'
McShay: Saquon to NYG 'feels inevitable'
Arkansas iOL Ragnow visited the Panthers
LSU pass rusher Arden Key visiting Cowboys
USC RB Ronald Jones takes trip to Eagles
Swift (groin) limited as camp winds down
Five-star 2020 WR Manuel backs off Miami
Jackson: We're in on all four quarterbacks
Nick Nelson undergoes clean knee surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
LFC midfielder on the mend in South Africa
Sanches back for Swans relegation fight
Leicester duo to be assessed
Brighton earn deserved draw with Spurs
Marcos Alonso charged with violent conduct
City striker sidelined for a month
Wholesale changes signalled by Mourinho
Carroll returns to rescue a draw for West Ham
Stoke denied all three points late at WHU
Puncheon progressing nicely
Luciano hoping for a quick return from injury
Liverpool hoping not to lose Lovren for long
Roster
Josh Allen
(QB)
D.J. Chark
(WR)
Mike Gesicki
(TE)
Lamar Jackson
(QB)
Baker Mayfield
(QB)
Marcell Ateman
(WR)
Sam Darnold
(QB)
Derrius Guice
(RB)
Ronald Jones
(RB)
Josh Rosen
(QB)
Saquon Barkley
(RB)
Garrett Fugate
(QB)
Hayden Hurst
(TE)
Christian Kirk
(WR)
Mason Rudolph
(QB)
Antonio Callaway
(WR)
Roquan Smith | Linebacker
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/8/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 236
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Todd McShay, Georgia ILB Roquan Smith is "the guy [the Raiders] want" at No. 10 overall.
"Roquan Smith is the guy," McShay said on a conference call Wednesday morning. "I don’t know that they would be willing to give away additional picks later to go up and get him. But he’s the guy they want." Smith and Va. Tech's Tremaine Edmunds are the top-two inside linebacker prospects in this class, and the Raiders seem to prefer Smith. In Oakland, Navorro Bowman remains a free agent, and the team has no clear heir in the middle. McShay compared Smith to Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Vilma. Extraordinarily athletic, Smith is a force both in the run game and coverage.
Apr 18 - 1:01 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
McShay: ILB Roquan Smith tops OAK's wish list
Apr 18 - 1:01 PM
More Roquan Smith Player News
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 18
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Panthers' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
»
Angry Dez
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 16
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 16
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Patriots expressing interest in Rosen
»
Tom Brady preparing normally for 2018 season
»
McShay: ILB Roquan Smith tops OAK's wish list
»
No-brainer: Titans pick up Mariota's option
»
Saquon Barkley's agents don't want him in CLE
»
McShay: Barkley to Giants 'feels inevitable'
»
Report: Tom Brady hasn't committed to playing
»
Jason Witten confirms he's returning in 2018
»
Nagy confirms Howard as Bears' featured back
»
Ezekiel Ansah signs $17.143M franchise tender
»
Wentz (ACL) still shooting for Week 1 return
»
Earl Thomas skips start of offseason program
