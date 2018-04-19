D.J. Moore | Wide Receiver

MMQB's Albert Breer reports "more than one team prefers" Maryland WR D.J. Moore to Alabama WR Calvin Ridley.

Productive despite a myriad of quarterback issues at Maryland, Moore is an explosive athlete (39.5-inch vertical and 132-inch broad) with exceptional ability after the catch. He is certainly not as refined as Ridley, but his physical skills give him a higher ceiling. It would not be a surprise to hear Moore's name called before Ridley's next week.