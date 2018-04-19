Player Page

D.J. Moore | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/14/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
MMQB's Albert Breer reports "more than one team prefers" Maryland WR D.J. Moore to Alabama WR Calvin Ridley.
Productive despite a myriad of quarterback issues at Maryland, Moore is an explosive athlete (39.5-inch vertical and 132-inch broad) with exceptional ability after the catch. He is certainly not as refined as Ridley, but his physical skills give him a higher ceiling. It would not be a surprise to hear Moore's name called before Ridley's next week. Apr 19 - 11:19 AM
Source: MMQB
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

PosRoleName
 

 