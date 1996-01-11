Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Minkah Fitzpatrick | Defensive Back
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/1/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 204
College:
Alabama
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are "plotting" a move up in the first round.
The Packers have the No. 14 pick, but will likely need to move up to land Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick. They've also been linked to Florida State S Derwin James, Ohio State CB Denzel Ward and Iowa's Josh Jackson. Without much draft ammunition, Green Bay may have to trade future picks to get a deal done.
Apr 25 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline reports "people familiar with the situation" expect the Packers to draft Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick or Iowa CB Josh Jackson with their first-round pick.
The Packers were near the bottom of the league in pass defense last year. Fitzpatrick's stock has been down, but there's a chance he won't be there at the No. 14 pick. Barring a trade up, Green Bay may have to settle on Jackson.
Apr 21 - 3:21 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Green Bay 'plotting' trade up in first round
Apr 25 - 5:29 PM
Packers targeting Fitzpatrick, Josh Jackson
Apr 21 - 3:21 PM
More Minkah Fitzpatrick Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Minkah Fitzpatrick's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Minkah Fitzpatrick's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Minkah Fitzpatrick's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Minkah Fitzpatrick's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
