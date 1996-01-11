Player Page

Minkah Fitzpatrick | Defensive Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/1/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
College: Alabama
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are "plotting" a move up in the first round.
The Packers have the No. 14 pick, but will likely need to move up to land Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick. They've also been linked to Florida State S Derwin James, Ohio State CB Denzel Ward and Iowa's Josh Jackson. Without much draft ammunition, Green Bay may have to trade future picks to get a deal done. Apr 25 - 5:29 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Minkah Fitzpatrick's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

