Minkah Fitzpatrick | Defensive Back

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are "plotting" a move up in the first round.

The Packers have the No. 14 pick, but will likely need to move up to land Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick. They've also been linked to Florida State S Derwin James, Ohio State CB Denzel Ward and Iowa's Josh Jackson. Without much draft ammunition, Green Bay may have to trade future picks to get a deal done.