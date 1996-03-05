Arden Key | Defensive Lineman

Raiders traded up with the Rams to select LSU EDGE Arden Key with the No. 87 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Oakland gave up their third-round pick (No. 89) and a sixth-rounder (No. 217) to move up two spots. Key (6’5/238) made 28 starts in three years, logging 26.5 tackles for loss with 21 sacks and first-team All-SEC in each of his final two seasons. Key set LSU’s single-season sack record (12) as a 2016 sophomore, then appeared in only eight games last year due to shoulder, knee, and finger injuries. Key was an enigma in Baton Rouge, temporarily leaving the team last spring and ballooning to 280 pounds, then struggling when he returned. Key bombed interviews and workouts at the Combine. Talented on the field but a mystery off of it, Key is a classic boom-bust prospect in the Randy Gregory mold. If Key hits his upside, he'll give the Raiders an edge rusher to bookend with Khalil Mack.