Arden Key | Defensive Lineman

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/3/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 265
College: LSU
Raiders traded up with the Rams to select LSU EDGE Arden Key with the No. 87 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Oakland gave up their third-round pick (No. 89) and a sixth-rounder (No. 217) to move up two spots. Key (6’5/238) made 28 starts in three years, logging 26.5 tackles for loss with 21 sacks and first-team All-SEC in each of his final two seasons. Key set LSU’s single-season sack record (12) as a 2016 sophomore, then appeared in only eight games last year due to shoulder, knee, and finger injuries. Key was an enigma in Baton Rouge, temporarily leaving the team last spring and ballooning to 280 pounds, then struggling when he returned. Key bombed interviews and workouts at the Combine. Talented on the field but a mystery off of it, Key is a classic boom-bust prospect in the Randy Gregory mold. If Key hits his upside, he'll give the Raiders an edge rusher to bookend with Khalil Mack. Apr 27 - 10:19 PM
Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Mario Edwards
2Eddie Vanderdoes
3Treyvon Hester
4Jihad Ward
5Tank Carradine
NT1Justin Ellis
2Shakir Soto
ILB1Tahir Whitehead
2Nicholas Morrow
3Cory James
4Marquel Lee
5Emmanuel Lamur
OLB1Khalil Mack
2Bruce Irvin
3Shilique Calhoun
4James Cowser
5Kyle Wilber
CB1Gareon Conley
2Rashaan Melvin
3Dexter McDonald
4Shareece Wright
5Leon Hall
FS1Reggie Nelson
2Marcus Gilchrist
3Erik Harris
SS1Karl Joseph
2Obi Melifonwu
3Shalom Luani
P1Colby Wadman
 

 