Player Page

Weather | Roster

Leighton Vander Esch | Linebacker

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 256
College: Boise State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys envision Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch as "(Brian) Urlacher 2.0."
It's an aggressive comparison to the first-ballot Hall of Famer, but not an uncommon one. NFL draft insider Tony Pauline passed along rumors Vander Esch was drawing Urlacher comparisons from scouts shortly after the college season. In addition to wide receiver, the Cowboys have a big need at linebacker. They want to keep Sean Lee on the weak side, move Jaylon Smith to the strong side, and find a true three-down "Mike." Apr 23 - 5:06 PM
Source: NFL.com
More Leighton Vander Esch Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Leighton Vander Esch's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Leighton Vander Esch's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Leighton Vander Esch's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Leighton Vander Esch's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 