Leighton Vander Esch | Linebacker Team: College Player Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 256 College: Boise State

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys envision Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch as "(Brian) Urlacher 2.0." It's an aggressive comparison to the first-ballot Hall of Famer, but not an uncommon one. NFL draft insider Tony Pauline passed along rumors Vander Esch was drawing Urlacher comparisons from scouts shortly after the college season. In addition to wide receiver, the Cowboys have a big need at linebacker. They want to keep Sean Lee on the weak side, move Jaylon Smith to the strong side, and find a true three-down "Mike." Source: NFL.com

The Miami Herald reports Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch is "on the Dolphins' radar." Per reporter Barry Jackson, Miami has "privately identified linebacker as its biggest need." Adam Beasley reports Vander Esch could particularly become a target if the Dolphins trade back from No. 11 overall, which they are apparently open to doing. Vander Esch has reportedly been docked on some teams' draft boards due to concerns about a college neck injury. Source: Miami Herald