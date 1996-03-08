Derwin James | Defensive Back

Chargers selected Florida State S Derwin James with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

James fell further than expected. James (6’2/215) missed all but two games as a 2016 sophomore due to a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, then rebounded for second-team All-America honors as a 2017 junior with a team-high 49 solo tackles (5.5 TFLs), 13 pass breakups, three sacks, and two INTs. PFF College credited James with a stingy 48.1 passer rating allowed into his coverage last year. He destroyed the Combine, blazing 4.47 with freaky vertical (40") and broad (11’) jumps. Highly athletic with long arms (33"), James can match up to tight ends in man coverage and profiles similarly to Eric Berry.