Player Page

Weather | Roster

Derwin James | Defensive Back

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/3/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Florida State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chargers selected Florida State S Derwin James with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
James fell further than expected. James (6’2/215) missed all but two games as a 2016 sophomore due to a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, then rebounded for second-team All-America honors as a 2017 junior with a team-high 49 solo tackles (5.5 TFLs), 13 pass breakups, three sacks, and two INTs. PFF College credited James with a stingy 48.1 passer rating allowed into his coverage last year. He destroyed the Combine, blazing 4.47 with freaky vertical (40") and broad (11’) jumps. Highly athletic with long arms (33"), James can match up to tight ends in man coverage and profiles similarly to Eric Berry. Apr 26 - 9:58 PM
More Derwin James Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Derwin James's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Derwin James's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Derwin James's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Derwin James's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Joey Bosa
2Melvin Ingram
3Isaac Rochell
4Whitney Richardson
5Chris Landrum
DT1Corey Liuget
2Brandon Mebane
3Damion Square
4Darius Philon
MLB1Hayes Pullard
2Nick Dzubnar
WLB1Denzel Perryman
2Jatavis Brown
SLB1Kyle Emanuel
2James Onwualu
CB1Casey Hayward
2Jason Verrett
3Trevor Williams
4Desmond King
5Michael Davis
FS1Adrian Phillips
2Jaylen Watkins
3A.J. Hendy
SS1Derwin James
2Jahleel Addae
3Rayshawn Jenkins
P1Drew Kaser
 

 