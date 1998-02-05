Player Page

Tremaine Edmunds | Linebacker | #49

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/2/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (16) / BUF
Bills signed No. 16 overall pick LB Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year contract.
Bills traded the No. 22, No. 65 and No. 154 overall picks to move up six spots and take Edmunds on Day 1 of the draft. There was an initial debate over where he would play, but the Bills will reportedly leave him inside. With Lorenzo Alexander playing the strong side, Edmunds will take over for Preston Brown and be a Week 1 starter and signal-caller. Trent Murphy and Matt Milano are expected to compete for the starting weakside spot. May 12 - 12:14 PM
Source: Sal Capaccio on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Tremaine Edmunds's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
