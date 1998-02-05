Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Tremaine Edmunds | Linebacker | #49
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/2/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 250
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2018 / Rd. 1 (16) / BUF
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills signed No. 16 overall pick LB Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year contract.
Bills traded the No. 22, No. 65 and No. 154 overall picks to move up six spots and take Edmunds on Day 1 of the draft. There was an initial debate over where he would play, but the Bills will reportedly leave him inside. With Lorenzo Alexander playing the strong side, Edmunds will take over for Preston Brown and be a Week 1 starter and signal-caller. Trent Murphy and Matt Milano are expected to compete for the starting weakside spot.
May 12 - 12:14 PM
Source:
Sal Capaccio on Twitter
The Bills plan to keep rookie Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker.
There was debate over where Edmunds would play, but the Bills are leaving him inside. After moving on from Preston Brown, Edmunds is going to be a Week 1 starter and signal-caller for Buffalo's defense. With Lorenzo Alexander locked in on the strong side, Trent Murphy and Matt Milano should compete for the starting weakside spot.
May 11 - 5:15 PM
Source:
WKBW Buffalo
Bills traded up with the Ravens to select Virginia Tech ILB Tremaine Edmunds with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
The Bills gave up the No. 22, No. 65 and No. 154 overall picks to move up six spots. Edmunds (6’5/253) made 29 starts in three years as a Hokie, earning first-team All-ACC in 2017 and finishing with 35 career tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and ten sacks. Built like a throwback linebacker, Edmunds is also exceptionally young for a rookie (20 in May). An inside linebacker in Virginia Tech’s base 4-2 alignment, Edmunds shined on interior blitzes with 19 QB pressures on just 85 pass-rush snaps (PFF) last year and ran 4.54 in Indy, showing incredible size-adjusted speed. Edmunds needs to improve in coverage but long term offers a Dont’a Hightower-level ceiling.
Apr 26 - 9:53 PM
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the 49ers are targeting Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds with the No. 9 pick.
The 49ers have a need at linebacker and "covet" the high upside three-down profile of Edmunds. They've also been connected to Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and may look to trade down for Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch. Edmunds would give San Francisco insurance for MLB Reuben Foster but has the edge-rush skills to line up at multiple spots.
Apr 25 - 6:30 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Bills sign 1st-rd rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds
May 12 - 12:14 PM
Tremaine Edmunds expected to remain inside
May 11 - 5:15 PM
Bills land Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16 pick
Apr 26 - 9:53 PM
49ers covet Tremaine Edmunds with No. 9 pick
Apr 25 - 6:30 PM
More Tremaine Edmunds Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Tremaine Edmunds's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tremaine Edmunds's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tremaine Edmunds's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Tremaine Edmunds's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jerry Hughes
2
Shaq Lawson
3
Eddie Yarbrough
4
Trent Murphy
5
Terrence Fede
DT
1
Star Lotulelei
2
Kyle Williams
3
Adolphus Washington
4
Harrison Phillips
5
Tenny Palepoi
MLB
1
Tremaine Edmunds
2
Julian Stanford
3
Tanner Vallejo
WLB
1
Ramon Humber
2
Matt Milano
3
Xavier Woodson-Luster
SLB
1
Lorenzo Alexander
2
Deon Lacey
CB
1
Tre'Davious White
2
Vontae Davis
3
Phillip Gaines
4
Taron Johnson
5
Siran Neal
FS
1
Jordan Poyer
2
Rafael Bush
3
Dean Marlowe
SS
1
Micah Hyde
2
L.J. McCray
3
Kelcie McCray
P
1
Colton Schmidt
2
Cory Carter
Headlines
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
Can Mike Gesicki be a fantasy asset? What about Allen Hurns? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in a mailbag edition of Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
»
Updated Best-Ball RB Tiers
May 8
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 7
»
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
»
Post-Draft Fantasy Winners
May 3
»
Updated Best-Ball WR Tiers
May 2
»
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
»
Draft Drama
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Bills sign 1st-rd rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds
»
MIA want more 13 personnel, no huddle in '18
»
496 days later: Andrew Luck not throwing yet
»
Devontae Booker figures to be lead RB in camp
»
Steelers sign James Washington to rookie deal
»
Falcons add Terrell McClain to defensive line
»
Tepper emerges as favorite to buy Panthers
»
Pederson: Wentz will be ready when he's ready
»
Pats to 'take a look at' Wynn at left tackle
»
Pats pull the plug on 2017 3rd-rounder Garcia
»
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers over 2017 concussion
»
Saints get first-rounder Davenport signed
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Build better DFS lineups from your mobile device!
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
