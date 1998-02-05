Tremaine Edmunds | Linebacker | #49 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (20) / 5/2/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 250 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (16) / BUF Share: Tweet

Bills signed No. 16 overall pick LB Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year contract. Bills traded the No. 22, No. 65 and No. 154 overall picks to move up six spots and take Edmunds on Day 1 of the draft. There was an initial debate over where he would play, but the Bills will reportedly leave him inside. With Lorenzo Alexander playing the strong side, Edmunds will take over for Preston Brown and be a Week 1 starter and signal-caller. Trent Murphy and Matt Milano are expected to compete for the starting weakside spot. Source: Sal Capaccio on Twitter

Bills traded up with the Ravens to select Virginia Tech ILB Tremaine Edmunds with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Bills gave up the No. 22, No. 65 and No. 154 overall picks to move up six spots. Edmunds (6’5/253) made 29 starts in three years as a Hokie, earning first-team All-ACC in 2017 and finishing with 35 career tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and ten sacks. Built like a throwback linebacker, Edmunds is also exceptionally young for a rookie (20 in May). An inside linebacker in Virginia Tech’s base 4-2 alignment, Edmunds shined on interior blitzes with 19 QB pressures on just 85 pass-rush snaps (PFF) last year and ran 4.54 in Indy, showing incredible size-adjusted speed. Edmunds needs to improve in coverage but long term offers a Dont’a Hightower-level ceiling.