The deal includes a fifth-year option and $5.5 million signing bonus. Bryan got slighty above slotted money despite his unproven college track record. The Jaguars plan to use Bryan in a rotation with Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson. He can also play inside in sub-packages.

Jaguars selected Florida DT Taven Bryan with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bryan (6’5/291) made only 14 starts in three years with the Gators, managing 10.5 career tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Despite lackluster production, Bryan flashed upside on tape with uncommon quickness and get-off burst for his build. He shredded the Combine, testing as a 97th-percentile SPARQ athlete with a freaky size-adjusted forty (4.98), vertical (35"), and three-cone drill (7.12). Bryan must improve as a finisher to turn his hurries into sacks, but he offers a Derek Wolfe-level ceiling if he puts it all together.