Player Page

Weather | Roster

Denzel Ward | Defensive Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/28/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 183
College: Ohio State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

On Wednesday's GM Street podcast, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reported the Broncos are "in love" with Ohio State CB Denzel Ward.
The Broncos previously hit on an Ohio State corner in Bradley Roby, and their loss of Aqib Talib has increased Denver's cornerback need. Ward is a man-coverage corner and ran 4.32 at the Combine. He is a sleeper to be the Broncos' pick at No. 5, or go to Denver if GM John Elway trades a few slots down the board. Apr 25 - 11:16 PM
Source: GM Street Podcast
More Denzel Ward Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Denzel Ward's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Denzel Ward's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Denzel Ward's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Denzel Ward's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 