Denzel Ward | Defensive Back

On Wednesday's GM Street podcast, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reported the Broncos are "in love" with Ohio State CB Denzel Ward.

The Broncos previously hit on an Ohio State corner in Bradley Roby, and their loss of Aqib Talib has increased Denver's cornerback need. Ward is a man-coverage corner and ran 4.32 at the Combine. He is a sleeper to be the Broncos' pick at No. 5, or go to Denver if GM John Elway trades a few slots down the board.