And so the Swansea clear out begins....
Martial an early doubt for the FA Cup final
James Milner misses out in the final game
Niasse scores late but Everton fall in finale
Lanzini shines as Hammers end with style
A last gasp winner from Jesus breaks records
Perez fires Newcastle to victory
Southampton falls in valiant effort to City
Record Breaker Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool
Carrick's career ends in victory over Hornets
Stoke end on positive note with Crouch winner
Brighton Pinned Back By Big Red Machine
Davante Adams
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
J'Mon Moore
(WR)
Equanimeous St. Brown
(WR)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(TE)
Joel Bouagnon
(RB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
(WR)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Michael Clark
(WR)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Ryan Smith
(TE)
DeAngelo Yancey
(WR)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Jaire Alexander | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/9/1997
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 196
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2018 / Rd. 1 (18) / GB
Latest News
Recent News
Packers signed first-round CB Jaire Alexander to a four-year contract.
As with all first-round picks, Alexander's deal comes with a team option for the fifth year. Alexander was limited to six games for Louisville last season because of a broken hand and knee injuries, but he shined at the Combine with a 4.38 forty, a 6.71 three-cone drill, and a 127-inch broad jump. Along with second-rounder Josh Jackson, Alexander should immediately upgrade Green Bay's secondary.
May 15 - 11:36 AM
Packers traded up with the Seahawks to select Louisville CB Jaire Alexander with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Green Bay gave up the Nos. 27, 76, and 186 picks to move up nine spots. Alexander (5’10/196) converted from wide receiver and broke out for five interceptions as a sophomore in 2016 before missing all but six games as a junior with a broken hand and recurring knee injuries. PFF College still charted Alexander with a 28.6% completion rate and a 19.9 passer rating allowed in 2017, lowest among draft-eligible corners. A twitchy athlete with ballhawking flashes and sticky man-cover skills, Alexander blazed 4.38 in Indy and destroyed agility drills. His lone weakness on tape came in run support, where Alexander needs to improve as a tackler. Long term, Alexander offers high-end No. 2 or low-end No. 1 cornerback upside.
Apr 26 - 10:05 PM
GB gets 1st-round CB Alexander under contract
May 15 - 11:36 AM
Packers trade up to land CB Jaire Alexander
Apr 26 - 10:05 PM
More Jaire Alexander Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Ingram
NO
(2669)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(2487)
3
D. Bryant
FA
(2460)
4
N. Hines
IND
(2396)
5
A. Luck
IND
(2363)
6
T. Austin
DAL
(2045)
7
A. Garcia
NYJ
(1902)
8
M. Gesicki
MIA
(1890)
9
D. Murray
FA
(1867)
10
C. Wentz
PHI
(1849)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jaire Alexander's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jaire Alexander's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jaire Alexander's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jaire Alexander's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Mike Daniels
2
Muhammad Wilkerson
3
Dean Lowry
4
Montravius Adams
5
James Looney
NT
1
Kenny Clark
ILB
1
Blake Martinez
2
Jake Ryan
3
Oren Burks
4
Ahmad Thomas
OLB
1
Clay Matthews
2
Nick Perry
3
Kyler Fackrell
4
Vince Biegel
5
Kendall Donnerson
CB
1
Tramon Williams
2
Kevin King
3
Jaire Alexander
4
Quinten Rollins
Sidelined
Packers placed CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve with an Achilles' injury, ending his season.
Rollins had been operating as the Packers' No. 4 cornerback, playing a healthy 139 snaps through six weeks. His performance had been poor. The No. 62 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Rollins will be heading into the final year of his rookie contract next season.
Oct 16
5
Josh Jackson
FS
1
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
2
Kentrell Brice
SS
1
Josh Jones
2
Jermaine Whitehead
3
Marwin Evans
P
1
JK Scott
