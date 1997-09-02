Jaire Alexander | Defensive Back | #23

As with all first-round picks, Alexander's deal comes with a team option for the fifth year. Alexander was limited to six games for Louisville last season because of a broken hand and knee injuries, but he shined at the Combine with a 4.38 forty, a 6.71 three-cone drill, and a 127-inch broad jump. Along with second-rounder Josh Jackson, Alexander should immediately upgrade Green Bay's secondary.

Green Bay gave up the Nos. 27, 76, and 186 picks to move up nine spots. Alexander (5’10/196) converted from wide receiver and broke out for five interceptions as a sophomore in 2016 before missing all but six games as a junior with a broken hand and recurring knee injuries. PFF College still charted Alexander with a 28.6% completion rate and a 19.9 passer rating allowed in 2017, lowest among draft-eligible corners. A twitchy athlete with ballhawking flashes and sticky man-cover skills, Alexander blazed 4.38 in Indy and destroyed agility drills. His lone weakness on tape came in run support, where Alexander needs to improve as a tackler. Long term, Alexander offers high-end No. 2 or low-end No. 1 cornerback upside.