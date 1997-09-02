Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jaire Alexander | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/9/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 196
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (18) / GB
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Packers signed first-round CB Jaire Alexander to a four-year contract.
As with all first-round picks, Alexander's deal comes with a team option for the fifth year. Alexander was limited to six games for Louisville last season because of a broken hand and knee injuries, but he shined at the Combine with a 4.38 forty, a 6.71 three-cone drill, and a 127-inch broad jump. Along with second-rounder Josh Jackson, Alexander should immediately upgrade Green Bay's secondary. May 15 - 11:36 AM
More Jaire Alexander Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jaire Alexander's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jaire Alexander's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jaire Alexander's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jaire Alexander's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Mike Daniels
2Muhammad Wilkerson
3Dean Lowry
4Montravius Adams
5James Looney
NT1Kenny Clark
ILB1Blake Martinez
2Jake Ryan
3Oren Burks
4Ahmad Thomas
OLB1Clay Matthews
2Nick Perry
3Kyler Fackrell
4Vince Biegel
5Kendall Donnerson
CB1Tramon Williams
2Kevin King
3Jaire Alexander
4Quinten Rollins
5Josh Jackson
FS1Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
2Kentrell Brice
SS1Josh Jones
2Jermaine Whitehead
3Marwin Evans
P1JK Scott
 

 