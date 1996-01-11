Rashaan Evans | Linebacker

Titans traded up with the Ravens to select Alabama LB Rashaan Evans with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Titans traded the Nos. 25 and 125 picks for Nos. 22 and 215. Evans (6’2/232) began college as a situational edge rusher before taking over as Alabama’s starting weak-inside linebacker for his final two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC as a senior and finishing his career with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Evans’ lone deficiency came in coverage, where he remains a work in progress and may not be ready to play on all three downs. Still a relentless, violent, and explosive off-ball linebacker, Evans projects as a plus starter with uncommon pass-rush versatility for his position. He compares to Lawrence Timmons coming out.