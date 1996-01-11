Player Page

Rashaan Evans | Linebacker

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/1/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232
College: Alabama
Titans traded up with the Ravens to select Alabama LB Rashaan Evans with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
The Titans traded the Nos. 25 and 125 picks for Nos. 22 and 215. Evans (6’2/232) began college as a situational edge rusher before taking over as Alabama’s starting weak-inside linebacker for his final two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC as a senior and finishing his career with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Evans’ lone deficiency came in coverage, where he remains a work in progress and may not be ready to play on all three downs. Still a relentless, violent, and explosive off-ball linebacker, Evans projects as a plus starter with uncommon pass-rush versatility for his position. He compares to Lawrence Timmons coming out. Apr 26 - 10:31 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Rashaan Evans's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 