Player Page

Weather | Roster

Vita Vea | Defensive Lineman

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 347
College: Washington
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bucs selected Washington DT Vita Vea with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
The Bucs picked at No. 12 after trading down with the Bills. Vea (6’4/347) earned 2017 Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year, piling up 41 QB pressures and finishing as PFF College’s No. 2-graded run-defending interior defensive lineman. In three years as a Husky, Vea tallied 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Vea draws Haloti Ngata comparisons for his gargantuan size and powerful bull rush, but his get off is much less explosive, and Vea played only 62% of Washington’s 2017 defensive snaps. Still, Vea’s tape shows light feet for a big man, position flexibility, and an ability to create space for linebackers behind him to run free. Apr 26 - 9:25 PM
More Vita Vea Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Vita Vea's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Vita Vea's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Vita Vea's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Vita Vea's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Jason Pierre-Paul
2Vinny Curry
3Noah Spence
4William Gholston
5Ryan Russell
DT1Gerald McCoy
2Vita Vea
3Beau Allen
4Mitch Unrein
5Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
MLB1Kwon Alexander
2Adarius Taylor
3Riley Bullough
WLB1Lavonte David
2Cameron Lynch
3Nigel Harris
4Eric Nzeocha
SLB1Kendell Beckwith
2Devante Bond
3Jeff Knox
CB1Brent Grimes
2Vernon Hargreaves
3Ryan Smith
4Javien Elliott
5David Rivers
FS1Justin Evans
2Isaiah Johnson
SS1Keith Tandy
2Chris Conte
3Josh Robinson
P1Bryan Anger
 

 