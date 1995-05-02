Vita Vea | Defensive Lineman

Bucs selected Washington DT Vita Vea with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Bucs picked at No. 12 after trading down with the Bills. Vea (6’4/347) earned 2017 Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year, piling up 41 QB pressures and finishing as PFF College’s No. 2-graded run-defending interior defensive lineman. In three years as a Husky, Vea tallied 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Vea draws Haloti Ngata comparisons for his gargantuan size and powerful bull rush, but his get off is much less explosive, and Vea played only 62% of Washington’s 2017 defensive snaps. Still, Vea’s tape shows light feet for a big man, position flexibility, and an ability to create space for linebackers behind him to run free.