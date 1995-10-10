Player Page

Courtland Sutton | Wide Receiver

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
College: Southern Methodist
Broncos selected SMU WR Courtland Sutton with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Sutton (6’3/218) started all three years for the Mustangs, compiling a career 195/3,220/16.5/31 receiving line and dabbling as a basketball forward at SMU. Sutton is an old-school possession receiver with 4.54 speed who won in the run-after-catch and contested-catch games in college but didn’t consistently separate from American Athletic Conference DBs. (Sutton’s tape shows SMU’s poor QB play was at least partly to blame.) A 93rd-percentile SPARQ athlete, Sutton ultimately profiles in the Muhsin Muhammad-Alshon Jeffery range with some traditional "No. 1 receiver" traits. The Cowboys were linked to Sutton, but he has a chance to shine with the Broncos if all of the pieces align. Apr 27 - 7:40 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
RB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
3RB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
FB1Andy Janovich
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Carlos Henderson
3Jordan Leslie
4Tim Patrick
5River Cracraft
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Taylor
3Isaiah McKenzie
4Kenny Bell
WR31Carlos Henderson
TE1Jeff Heuerman
2Austin Traylor
3Jake Butt
4Matt LaCosse
5Brian Parker
LT1Garett Bolles
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Max Garcia
3Jeremiah Poutasi
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3J.J. Dielman
RG1Connor McGovern
2Matt Paradis
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Menelik Watson
3Andreas Knappe
K1Brandon McManus
2Taylor Bertolet
 

 