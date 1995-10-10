Courtland Sutton | Wide Receiver

Broncos selected SMU WR Courtland Sutton with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Sutton (6’3/218) started all three years for the Mustangs, compiling a career 195/3,220/16.5/31 receiving line and dabbling as a basketball forward at SMU. Sutton is an old-school possession receiver with 4.54 speed who won in the run-after-catch and contested-catch games in college but didn’t consistently separate from American Athletic Conference DBs. (Sutton’s tape shows SMU’s poor QB play was at least partly to blame.) A 93rd-percentile SPARQ athlete, Sutton ultimately profiles in the Muhsin Muhammad-Alshon Jeffery range with some traditional "No. 1 receiver" traits. The Cowboys were linked to Sutton, but he has a chance to shine with the Broncos if all of the pieces align.