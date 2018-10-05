Player Page

Da'Ron Payne | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/27/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 308
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (13) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Redskins signed No. 13 overall pick DT Da'Ron Payne to a four-year contract.
May 10 - 4:36 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More Da'Ron Payne Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 