Da'Ron Payne | Defensive Lineman | #95

Redskins selected Alabama DT Da’Ron Payne with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Payne (6’3/311) was a two-year starter and three-year contributor at nose tackle for the Crimson Tide, managing five career tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. His role was to eat blocks and control gaps rather than fill the box score in Nick Saban’s 3-4. A 63rd-percentile athlete with superb size-adjusted straight-line speed (4.90), Payne did flash playmaking ability when given chances, creating 50 QB pressures over his final two seasons. Payne is ready to defend the run in the pros and offers sneaky bull-rush upside.