Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Simmie Cobbs
(WR)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Derrius Guice
(RB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Trey Quinn
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Da'Ron Payne | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/27/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 308
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2018 / Rd. 1 (13) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/10/2018: Signed a four-year contract. The deal includes a fifth-year team option for 2022.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins signed No. 13 overall pick DT Da'Ron Payne to a four-year contract.
May 10 - 4:36 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Redskins selected Alabama DT Da’Ron Payne with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Payne (6’3/311) was a two-year starter and three-year contributor at nose tackle for the Crimson Tide, managing five career tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. His role was to eat blocks and control gaps rather than fill the box score in Nick Saban’s 3-4. A 63rd-percentile athlete with superb size-adjusted straight-line speed (4.90), Payne did flash playmaking ability when given chances, creating 50 QB pressures over his final two seasons. Payne is ready to defend the run in the pros and offers sneaky bull-rush upside.
Apr 26 - 9:33 PM
Redskins get 1st-rounder Payne under contract
May 10 - 4:36 PM
Redskins land Da'Ron Payne with 13th pick
Apr 26 - 9:33 PM
More Da'Ron Payne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Da'Ron Payne's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Da'Ron Payne's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Da'Ron Payne's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Da'Ron Payne's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jonathan Allen
2
Matt Ioannidis
3
Stacy McGee
4
Anthony Lanier
5
Tim Settle
NT
1
Da'Ron Payne
2
Ziggy Hood
3
Phil Taylor
4
Ondre Pipkins
ILB
1
Zach Brown
2
Mason Foster
3
Zach Vigil
4
Martrell Spaight
5
Shaun Dion Hamilton
OLB
1
Ryan Kerrigan
2
Preston Smith
3
Ryan Anderson
4
Pernell McPhee
5
Alex McCalister
CB
1
Josh Norman
2
Quinton Dunbar
3
Orlando Scandrick
4
Fabian Moreau
5
Greg Stroman
FS
1
D.J. Swearinger
2
Troy Apke
3
Kenny Ladler
SS
1
Montae Nicholson
2
Deshazor Everett
3
Fish Smithson
P
1
Tress Way
2
Sam Irwin-Hill
