Hughes (5’10/189) played his first college season at North Carolina, his second in JUCO, and his third at UCF in 2017, where Hughes earned first-team All-American Conference at cornerback and second team at return specialist. He averaged 31.9 yards per kickoff return and 16.6 yards on punts, all told scoring three return TDs. Hughes also intercepted five passes at corner and allowed an anemic 43.9 passer rating when targeted (PFF). A 73rd-percentile SPARQ athlete who specializes in press coverage, Hughes’ biggest drawback is his size. We suspect he will start at slot corner in Minnesota.