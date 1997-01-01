Josh Sweat | Linebacker

Eagles selected Florida State DE Josh Sweat with the No. 130 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Sweat (6’5/251) started all three years for the Seminoles, logging 24 career tackles for loss with 12 sacks. Although Sweat’s production doesn’t jump off the page, his 96th-percentile SPARQ athleticism, length (34 5/8-inch arms), and explosive game tape give him upside as a H/W/S prospect. Most concerning is Sweat’s history of knee injuries, which involve his ACL, MCL, and PCL and have plagued him since high school. He could practice only one day per week in college. Ultimately, Sweat could be a multi-year impact edge player if healthy, or quickly dud. The Eagles can afford to take on this potential risk in the fourth round.