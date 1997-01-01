Player Page

Josh Sweat | Linebacker

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/29/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 251
College: Florida State
Eagles selected Florida State DE Josh Sweat with the No. 130 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Sweat (6’5/251) started all three years for the Seminoles, logging 24 career tackles for loss with 12 sacks. Although Sweat’s production doesn’t jump off the page, his 96th-percentile SPARQ athleticism, length (34 5/8-inch arms), and explosive game tape give him upside as a H/W/S prospect. Most concerning is Sweat’s history of knee injuries, which involve his ACL, MCL, and PCL and have plagued him since high school. He could practice only one day per week in college. Ultimately, Sweat could be a multi-year impact edge player if healthy, or quickly dud. The Eagles can afford to take on this potential risk in the fourth round. Apr 28 - 1:30 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Brandon Graham
2Michael Bennett
3Derek Barnett
4Chris Long
DT1Fletcher Cox
2Timmy Jernigan
3Haloti Ngata
4Destiny Vaeao
5Elijah Qualls
MLB1Jordan Hicks
2Paul Worrilow
3Joe Walker
WLB1Nigel Bradham
2Corey Nelson
3Nate Gerry
SLB1Mychal Kendricks
2Kamu Grugier-Hill
CB1Ronald Darby
2Jalen Mills
3Rasul Douglas
4Sidney Jones
5Randall Goforth
FS1Rodney McLeod
2Chris Maragos
SS1Malcolm Jenkins
2Tre Sullivan
P1Cam Johnston
 

 