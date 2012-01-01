Player Page

Weather | Roster

Justin Reid | Defensive Back

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
College: Stanford
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Texans selected Stanford S Justin Reid with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
It's the Texans' first selection of the 2018 draft. Reid (6’1/207) turned pro as a true junior after earning first-team All-Pac 12 and second-team All-American in 2017 with 6.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions. Reid further caught attention with a blistering Combine, running 4.4-flat with an explosive 10-foot-8 broad jump and twitchy 6.65 three-cone time. The brother of ex-49ers SS Eric Reid, Justin has experience covering slot receivers and tight ends, and playing in centerfield and the box. Reid’s versatility, athleticism, and smarts (31 Wonderlic) raise his chances of becoming an instant contributor. Apr 27 - 9:27 PM
More Justin Reid Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Justin Reid's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Justin Reid's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Justin Reid's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Justin Reid's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1J.J. Watt
2Christian Covington
3Joel Heath
4Carlos Watkins
5Angelo Blackson
NT1D.J. Reader
2Brandon Dunn
3Darius Kilgo
ILB1Benardrick McKinney
2Zach Cunningham
3Dylan Cole
4Brian Peters
5Ben Heeney
OLB1Jadeveon Clowney
2Whitney Mercilus
3Brennan Scarlett
4Ufomba Kamalu
5Gimel President
CB1Aaron Colvin
2Johnathan Joseph
3Kevin Johnson
4Kareem Jackson
5Johnson Bademosi
FS1Andre Hal
2Corey Moore
SS1Tyrann Mathieu
2Ibraheim Campbell
3Kurtis Drummond
P1Shane Lechler
 

 