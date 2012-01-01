Justin Reid | Defensive Back

Texans selected Stanford S Justin Reid with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

It's the Texans' first selection of the 2018 draft. Reid (6’1/207) turned pro as a true junior after earning first-team All-Pac 12 and second-team All-American in 2017 with 6.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions. Reid further caught attention with a blistering Combine, running 4.4-flat with an explosive 10-foot-8 broad jump and twitchy 6.65 three-cone time. The brother of ex-49ers SS Eric Reid, Justin has experience covering slot receivers and tight ends, and playing in centerfield and the box. Reid’s versatility, athleticism, and smarts (31 Wonderlic) raise his chances of becoming an instant contributor.