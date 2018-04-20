Sony Michel | Running Back

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Melancon (forearm) to play catch Thursday
Walker Buehler recalled for first MLB start
X-rays on Byron Buxton's foot are negative
Villanueva (hamstring) scratched from lineup
Simmons (forearm) expected back Tuesday
Rodon (shoulder) appears in extended spring
David Dahl batting cleanup for Rockies Monday
Jonathan Schoop (oblique) resumes activities
Trey Mancini (knee) aiming to return Tuesday
Ervin Santana (finger) nearing mound work
Drury (migraines) set for rehab assignment
Dee Gordon (foot) returns to lineup Monday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sony Michel could slip for medical reasons
GF of Cowboys DT Irving retracts allegations
Jets expected to pick between Mayfield, Rosen
Cowboys see Vander Esch as next Urlacher
RapSheet: Bills unlikely to trade to 2nd pick
Chargers to exercise Gordon's 5th-yr option
Raiders sign ex-Panthers CB Daryl Worley
Irving investigated for domestic violence
GM on Foster: He will be cut if charges true
Raiders exercise Amari Cooper's option year
Tom Brady's agent: He will be back for 2018
Landon Collins undergoes second arm surgery
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague (finger) will return to Game 4
Marcus Smart (thumb) questionable for Game 5
Josh Richardson (shoulder) is questionable
Domantas Sabonis scores 19 pts on 9-of-12 FGs
Victor Oladipo shoots 5-of-20 in Game 4 loss
Kevin Love in foul trouble, shoots 2-of-10
LeBron James gets 32/13/7, Cavs tie it at 2-2
John Wall has 27 & 14, Wizards tie series 2-2
Bradley Beal fouls out w/ 31 points in Gm 4
OG Anunoby returns after right ankle sprain
DeMar DeRozan drops 35/6/6 in Game 4 loss
George Hill (back) out, Calderon starts Gm 4
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Calvert skating on second line in GM 6
Leo Komarov (LBI) won't play in Game 6
Flames announce Bill Peters as new head coach
T.J. Oshie will play in Game 6 against CBJ
Wild won't renew GM Chuck Fletcher's contract
Joe Thornton ruled out for GM 1 in Round 2
Pekka Rinne's 22-save shutout eliminates Avs
Sean Couturier played through torn MCL
Sean Couturier's 5 points can't save Flyers
Jake Guentzel's four goals push PIT past PHI
Pens confirm Evgeni Malkin won't play Sunday
Mathew Barzal headlines Calder nominees
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cobb entering XFINITY race in Talladega
Eckes scores first ARCA Racing Series victory
Sadler retains NXS lead after 3rd in Richmond
Reddick: 11th at Richmond, 3rd in NXS points
Hemric: 4th in points after 29th at Richmond
Allgaier: 14th at Richmond, 5th in NXS points
Custer: 6th at Richmond, 6th in NXS points
Ryan Truex: ToyotaCare 250 top-10 finish
Gallagher 17th at Richmond, 8th in NXS points
Cindric: Top-5 finish in ToyotaCare 250
Michael Annett: ToyotaCare 250 recap
Jones: 10th at Richmond, 9th in NXS points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Blixt & Cam. Smith return for Zurich defense
Luke Donald (back) taking some time off
Victor Dubuisson suffering from vertigo
Zach Johnson R4 72 at VTO; season-best 5th
Walker R4 67 in San Antonio; season-best 4th
O'Hair day-low 66 at VTO for season-best T2
Trey Mullinax R4 69 at VTO for career-best T2
Andrew Landry R4 68; wins Texas Open by two
Niemann R4 67; solo 6th at VTO in pro debut
Levy wins the 2018 Trophee Hassan II
Ryan Moore backs up with R3 70; trails by two
MDF jettisons eight players at the Texas Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: Barkley is a "big Barry Sanders"
McShay: Browns want Barkley or Chubb at four
Slater: DAL sees Vander Esch as Urlacher 2.0
Rapoport: Bills moving to No. 2 not expected
Scout compares Mason Rudolph to Matt Ryan
Report: Some teams knocking Sweat on health
Buckeyes RB Williams transfers to N. Carolina
Report: Eagles eyeing potential trade down
Rap Sheet: Lamar Jackson had official w/ NE
Scout: CLE deciding between Mayfield & Allen
Josh Rosen the 'consensus' top ranked QB
Garafolo: Expect DL Hall to be day two pick
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Walcott makes the difference at Goodison
Newcastle come up short at Everton
Benitez hoping for Kenedy stay
City boss offers a positive update on Stones
World Cup hopes hanging by a thread
Five star champions City trounce Swansea
Barnes scores again to help Burnley draw 1-1
Point not enough as Potters near relegation
Arsenal turn on the style late vs Hammers
Arnautovic not enough for Hammers
Schlupp closing in on his comeback
Aubameyang may drop to the bench on Sunday
Roster
Josh Allen
(QB)
Nick Chubb
(RB)
DaeSean Hamilton
(WR)
Sony Michel
(RB)
Josh Rosen
(QB)
Mark Andrews
(TE)
Sam Darnold
(QB)
Hayden Hurst
(TE)
Anthony Miller
(WR)
Mason Rudolph
(QB)
Marcell Ateman
(WR)
Royce Freeman
(RB)
Lamar Jackson
(QB)
D.J. Moore
(WR)
Equanimeous St. Brown
(WR)
Saquon Barkley
(RB)
Michael Gallup
(WR)
Kerryon Johnson
(RB)
J'Mon Moore
(WR)
Courtland Sutton
(WR)
Deon Cain
(WR)
Mike Gesicki
(TE)
Ronald Jones
(RB)
Rashaad Penny
(RB)
Ian Thomas
(TE)
Antonio Callaway
(WR)
Dallas Goedert
(TE)
Christian Kirk
(WR)
Dante Pettis
(WR)
James Washington
(WR)
D.J. Chark
(WR)
Derrius Guice
(RB)
Baker Mayfield
(QB)
Calvin Ridley
(WR)
Mike White
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sony Michel | Running Back
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 214
College:
Georgia
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
On his
GM Street
podcast, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi suggested Georgia RB Sony Michel could slip in the draft for medical reasons.
"There's a lot of teams telling me there's a medical concern here, so he could slip a little bit," said Lombardi, a longtime NFL executive who most recently worked for the Patriots. "His medical grade is a little iffy." Lombardi admitted he doesn't know exactly what the medical issue is. On tape, Michel is arguably the second-best running back in this class behind only Saquon Barkley.
Apr 23 - 7:56 PM
Source:
GM Street Podcast
The Eagles could target running back in the upcoming draft.
It's a position of need for the Eagles, who lost LeGarrette Blount during free agency. Jay Ajayi, who joined the team at last year's trade deadline, is also nearing the end of his rookie contract. VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman expressed regret at not landing one of the top running backs in last year's draft and may look to rectify that by selecting one early in 2018. Former Eagles scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Philadelphia taking Georgia RB Sony Michel with the 32nd pick in his latest mock draft. If that prediction comes true, it would be the first time the Eagles drafted a running back in the first round since 1986.
Apr 22 - 11:12 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer
Sony Michel could slip for medical reasons
Apr 23 - 7:56 PM
Eagles targeting a running back?
Apr 22 - 11:12 AM
More Sony Michel Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
