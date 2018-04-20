Sony Michel | Running Back

On his GM Street podcast, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi suggested Georgia RB Sony Michel could slip in the draft for medical reasons.

"There's a lot of teams telling me there's a medical concern here, so he could slip a little bit," said Lombardi, a longtime NFL executive who most recently worked for the Patriots. "His medical grade is a little iffy." Lombardi admitted he doesn't know exactly what the medical issue is. On tape, Michel is arguably the second-best running back in this class behind only Saquon Barkley.