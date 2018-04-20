Player Page

Weather | Roster

Sony Michel | Running Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 214
College: Georgia
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

On his GM Street podcast, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi suggested Georgia RB Sony Michel could slip in the draft for medical reasons.
"There's a lot of teams telling me there's a medical concern here, so he could slip a little bit," said Lombardi, a longtime NFL executive who most recently worked for the Patriots. "His medical grade is a little iffy." Lombardi admitted he doesn't know exactly what the medical issue is. On tape, Michel is arguably the second-best running back in this class behind only Saquon Barkley. Apr 23 - 7:56 PM
Source: GM Street Podcast
More Sony Michel Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Sony Michel's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Sony Michel's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sony Michel's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Sony Michel's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 