Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Davidson clubs pair of homers in victory
Ramos homers, drives in three as Rays top O's
Hendricks fires seven scoreless frames in win
Martinez's three-run jack leads Sox past Jays
Seager delivers go-ahead RBI double in win
Twins' Rodney blows third straight save
Jung Ho Kang granted work visa, back in US
Kris Bryant (head) remains sidelined Thursday
Jose Abreu (flu) sitting Thursday vs. Royals
Joe Kelly begins serving six-game suspension
Andrew Miller (hamstring) lands on 10-day DL
Steven Matz likely to remain in NYM rotation
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ozzie's parting gift: BAL lands Lamar Jackson
Patriots draft Sony Michel with 31st pick
Seahawks make RB Penny shock first-rounder
Falcons draft Calvin Ridley at 26th overall
Ravens take TE Hayden Hurst at 25th overall
Panthers end WR drought, draft D.J. Moore
Titans trade up for Bama LB Rashaan Evans
Cowboys pass on WR, draft LB Vander Esch
Draft night dealing: PIT flips Bryant to OAK
Chargers stop Derwin James' slide at No. 17
NO trades 2019 1st to move up for Davenport
Bucs nab UW disruptor Vita Vea at No. 12
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bickerstaff, Grizzlies agree to a 3-year deal
Antetokounmpo scores 31 to force Game 7
Thon Maker listed as the starter for Thursday
John Henson (back) will not play on Thursday
Stephen Curry (knee) questionable for Game 1
Otto Porter dealing with a bone contusion
Otto Porter still dealing w/ lower leg strain
Heat expected to shop Hassan Whiteside
James Harden, Rockets advance w/ Game 5 win
Clint Capela posts 26 & 15, hits 12-of-14 FGs
Towns notches 23 & 14 in season-ending defeat
Jimmy Butler sits late due to 'knee soreness'
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Ovechkin picks up 1G, 1A in GM 1 loss
Sidney Crosby picks up 2 pts in GM 1 win
Guentzel collects 1G, 2A in GM 1 win over WSH
Connor McDavid up another Ted Lindsay Award
MacKinnon nominated for Ted Lindsay Award
Hischier played season with wrist/hand injury
Flyers want to re-sign Valtteri Filppula
Andrew Shaw (knee) may miss start of 2018-19
Wayne Simmonds played with lots of injuries
Zach Werenski played through shoulder injury
Tuukka Rask struggles, but Bruins win Game 7
Marleau scores twice in Game 7 loss to BOS
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rohrbaugh rebuilds speedway car for Talladega
Josh Williams: General Tire 200 advance
Bobby Santos: Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Thomas Praytor: General Tire 200 advance
Max Tullman: General Tire 200 advance
Truex – no top-10s on type in 8 races
Trevor Bayne: 2 top-10s in last 4 Dega races
Burton: 1st laps at Canadian Tire Mtrspt Park
David Ragan swept ‘Dega top-10 last year
Timothy Peters to make Cup debut at ‘Dega
Hill driving for Rick Ware at Talladega
Gus Dean: General Tire 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Albatross catapults Oppenheim-Lashley in R1
Dou & Zhang co-lead at the Zurich Classic
Kisner-Brown in familiar territory after R1
Reavie & Glover lead early at the Zurich
Tiger Woods commits to play Quail Hollow
Team Utah twirls a 10-under 62 to open Zurich
Martin Piller WDs ahead of Zurich Classic
Daxing Jin claims the early China Open lead
Rose and Stenson are top dogs again at Zurich
Kisner, Brown seeking redemption at Zurich
Haotong Li seeking return to form in China
Levy defends in China off a win in Morocco
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ozzie's parting gift: BAL lands Lamar Jackson
Patriots draft Sony Michel with 31st pick
Vikings take UCF CB Mike Hughes at No. 30
Jags add to already stacked DL, draft Bryan
Steelers land S Terrell Edmunds at No. 28
Seahawks make RB Penny shock first-rounder
Falcons draft Calvin Ridley at 26th overall
Ravens take TE Hayden Hurst at 25th overall
Panthers end WR drought, draft D.J. Moore
Pats beef up line by grabbing Wynn at No. 23
Titans trade up for Bama LB Rashaan Evans
Lions take Arkansas OL Ragnow at No. 20
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schmeichel ruled out for weekend match
Reds CL result marred by major injury to Ox
Deeney emerges as a doubt for the run-in
Watford winger to be assessed
Schneiderlin won't be sidelined for long
Swansea skipper hoping to face Chelsea
Walcott makes the difference at Goodison
Newcastle come up short at Everton
Benitez hoping for Kenedy stay
City boss offers a positive update on Stones
Five star champions City trounce Swansea
Barnes scores again to help Burnley draw 1-1
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Eric Saubert
(TE)
Derrick Coleman
(RB)
Alex Gray
(TE)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Calvin Ridley
(WR)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Reggie Davis
(WR)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Calvin Ridley | Wide Receiver
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
College:
Alabama
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons selected Alabama WR Calvin Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Ridley (6’1/189) started all three years for the Crimson Tide before turning pro, finishing second in Alabama history in career receptions (224) and receiving TDs (19), and third in receiving yards (2,781). Although Ridley is an explosive route runner and smooth separator with 4.43 jets, he dropped 20 passes in three college seasons, lacks a physical element to his game, and turns 24 in December, making Ridley old for a rookie. Long term, Ridley still offers in-his-prime Chad Johnson upside with a Marqise Lee floor. Nick Saban compared Ridley to old Jaguars WR Keenan McCardell. He'll round out a dangerous three-wideout corps as Ridley aligns with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.
Apr 26 - 10:59 PM
Apr 26 - 10:59 PM
Apr 26 - 10:59 PM
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
4
Terrence Magee
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Calvin Ridley
3
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
Sidelined
Justin Hardy had offseason shoulder surgery.
He's expected to need only a few weeks of recovery and should be ready for the start of OTAs. The Falcons' No. 4 receiver, Hardy is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Jan 24
3
Nick Williams
4
Reggie Davis
WR3
1
Calvin Ridley
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Logan Paulsen
3
Eric Saubert
4
Alex Gray
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Daniel Brunskill
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Ben Garland
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Jamil Douglas
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
2
Wes Schweitzer
3
Sean Harlow
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
2
Austin Pasztor
K
1
Matt Bryant
