Player Page

Weather | Roster

Calvin Ridley | Wide Receiver

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
College: Alabama
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Falcons selected Alabama WR Calvin Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Ridley (6’1/189) started all three years for the Crimson Tide before turning pro, finishing second in Alabama history in career receptions (224) and receiving TDs (19), and third in receiving yards (2,781). Although Ridley is an explosive route runner and smooth separator with 4.43 jets, he dropped 20 passes in three college seasons, lacks a physical element to his game, and turns 24 in December, making Ridley old for a rookie. Long term, Ridley still offers in-his-prime Chad Johnson upside with a Marqise Lee floor. Nick Saban compared Ridley to old Jaguars WR Keenan McCardell. He'll round out a dangerous three-wideout corps as Ridley aligns with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Apr 26 - 10:59 PM
More Calvin Ridley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Calvin Ridley's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Calvin Ridley's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Calvin Ridley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Calvin Ridley's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
4Terrence Magee
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Calvin Ridley
3Marvin Hall
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
4Reggie Davis
WR31Calvin Ridley
TE1Austin Hooper
2Logan Paulsen
3Eric Saubert
4Alex Gray
LT1Jake Matthews
2Ty Sambrailo
3Daniel Brunskill
LG1Andy Levitre
2Ben Garland
C1Alex Mack
2Jamil Douglas
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Wes Schweitzer
3Sean Harlow
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Austin Pasztor
K1Matt Bryant
 

 