Falcons selected Alabama WR Calvin Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Ridley (6’1/189) started all three years for the Crimson Tide before turning pro, finishing second in Alabama history in career receptions (224) and receiving TDs (19), and third in receiving yards (2,781). Although Ridley is an explosive route runner and smooth separator with 4.43 jets, he dropped 20 passes in three college seasons, lacks a physical element to his game, and turns 24 in December, making Ridley old for a rookie. Long term, Ridley still offers in-his-prime Chad Johnson upside with a Marqise Lee floor. Nick Saban compared Ridley to old Jaguars WR Keenan McCardell. He'll round out a dangerous three-wideout corps as Ridley aligns with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.