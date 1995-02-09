Player Page

Kolton Miller | Tackle | #77

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 310
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (15) / OAK
Raiders OT Kolton Miller is working exclusively at left tackle during rookie minicamp.
"We like [Miller] at left tackle," head coach Jon Gruden said. "He can bend, he's got the length that you're looking for and he's a sharp kid...that doesn't mean that's where they're going to end up, though." Miller is still projected to start at right tackle, but the Raiders could be wary that LT Donald Penn, who underwent Lisfranc surgery in December, won't be ready for camp. Miller earned second-team All-Pac 12 while blocking Josh Rosen's blind side in 2017, but Penn's availability remains of the utmost importance for Oakland's offensive line. May 6 - 4:22 PM
Source: Paul Gutierrez on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Kolton Miller's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

LT1Kolton Miller
2Donald Penn
3David Sharpe
