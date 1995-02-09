Kolton Miller | Tackle | #77

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trading Tips: May 6
May 6
Daily Dose: DeGrom On Track
May 6
Betts Busts Loose: Part Two
May 5
Daily Dose: 3K for The Machine
May 5
Week Ahead: Beware of Shark
May 4
Dose: Bullpen Blues
May 4
Podcast: Mailbag Episode
May 3
Waiver Wired: Ross Resurgence
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
German throws six no-hit innings in ND
Betts is day-to-day with shoulder contusion
Torres hits walk-off homer to beat Indians
Estrada blanks Rays over six, Blue Jays win
Mookie Betts leaves after being hit by throw
Puig (hip, foot) expected back Wednesday
LA has cautious optimism on Kershaw (biceps)
Yoenis Cespedes pulled with hip tightness
LeMahieu (hamstring) aims for Tuesday return
X-rays on Adam Jones' wrist are negative
Justin Turner (wrist) taking batting practice
Rich Hill (finger) to be activated on Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
Post-Draft Fantasy Winners
May 3
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 3
Updated Best-Ball WR Tiers
May 2
Updated Best-Ball RB Tiers
May 2
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
Draft Drama
May 1
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders rookie T Kolton Miller prepping at LT
Mike Gillislee 'fighting' for his roster spot
Hue: 'Tyrod is starter and that won't change'
Haley has 'total autonomy' of Browns offense
Miami takes flyer on Petty for backup role
Update: Raiders cancel meeting with Cushing
Jets won't rule out Darnold for starting job
Seahawks finally move on from DE Cliff Avril
Raiders agree to terms with Derrick Johnson
Cardinals RB Elijhaa Penny moving to fullback
Dallas plans to use 'committee' at tight end
'Sense' Earl Thomas wants to play in Seattle
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: LeBron’s Legend Grows
May 6
Dose: Norof's Final Note
May 5
NBA DFS Podcast for May 4th
May 4
Dose: Legend of LeBronto
May 4
Dose: Smooth Jazz - Jingles!
May 3
NBA DFS Plays: Wednesday
May 2
May 2-3 NBA DFS Podcast
May 2
Notable Numbers
May 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ricky Rubio (hamstring) ruled out for Game 4
Andre Iguodala starting, McGee to bench
GOAT? LeBron James nets 38, wins it at buzzer
Kevin Love keeps it going with 21 and 16
Kyle Lowry scores 27 points in loss to Cavs
DeMar DeRozan doesn't play final 14 minutes
Serge Ibaka finally shows up off the bench
Fred VanVleet is a starter over Serge Ibaka
Trust the Stevens: Celtics win in OT at PHI
Scary Good: Rozier with 18/7/3, 0 turnovers
Jayson Tatum scores 24 points in OT win
Joel Embiid scores 22 with 19 in brutal loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Capital Gains
May 6
Knights Push Sharks To Brink
May 5
Rinne Steps Up To Even Series
May 4
Pod: Wilson Will Take a Seat
May 3
What Went Wrong: BUF, OTT
May 3
Dose: Lightning Strikes
May 3
Predators Can't Contain Jets
May 2
Brayden makes his Point(s)
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
John Carlson will be good to go Monday night
Trotz expects Backstrom to play in Game 6
Ryan Donato moves up to B's second line
Paul Stastny extends point streak to 6 games
Kyle Connor scores 2G, 1A in GM 5 win
Pekka Rinne pulled in GM 5 loss to Jets
Nicklas Backstrom unable to finish Game 5
Crosby scores in GM 5, PIT facing elimination
Jakub Vrana scores GWG vs. PIT in Game 5
Mathieu Perreault will play in GM 5 vs. NSH
Phil Kessel will play in GM 5 on Saturday
Bruins rule Torey Krug out for rest of series
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Weekend Update: Dover
May 5
Start or Park: AAA 400
May 4
AAA 400 Cheat Sheet
May 2
Fantasy Live: AAA 400
May 1
Power Ranking After: Geico 500
Apr 30
Wrap-up: Talladega
Apr 29
Weekend Update: Talladega
Apr 28
Start or Park: Geico 500
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick sweeps Dover stages
Live Update: Ryan Newman breaks wheel stud
Kurt Busch has errant tire at end of stage
Live Update: Harvick wins stage 1 at Dover
Live Update: Paul Menard to the garage
Update: Larson penalized for uncontrolled tir
Live Update: Martin Truex Jr. has soft tire
Live Update: McDowell, Wallace tangle
Live Update: McDowell, Wallace tangle
Kyle Larson to the back at Dover
Hailie Deegan: Twin 100s results in Tucson
Michael Annett: OneMain Financial 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dose: Day in Control
May 5
Dose: All Set for Moving Day
May 4
Dose: Rory Tracking Lead
May 3
DFS Dish: Wells Fargo
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 1
Horschel, Piercy win at Zurich
Apr 30
Wells Fargo Champ Preview
Apr 30
GolfSixes Preview
Apr 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Justin Thomas unable to move to World No. 1
Dunne & Moynihan win GolfSixes for Ireland
Overnight leader Malnati backs up with R3 75
Wise R3 70; dips to T3 and three back at WFC
Casey R3 69 at Quail Hollow; in four-way T3
DeChambeau R3 66; T3 and three shy of lead
Watney R3 66 at WFC; solo 2nd and two back
MDF silences 12 at WFC, including Matsuyama
Jason Day R3 67; leads the Wells Fargo by two
Mickelson season-low, bogey-free 64 on Day 3
Rookie Uihlein career-low 62 on Moving Day
Aussies unbeaten; advance to GolfSixes Day 2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Nystrom's Day 3 best available
Apr 27
Nystrom's Day 2 best available
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
CMU WR Chapman first pick of CFL Draft
Bulldogs LB Leo Lewis arrested for conduct
Beavers inundate Hawaii w/ recruiting packets
Kentucky star edge rusher Ware to transfer
Stidham (shoulder) to 'be turned loose' soon
Gamecocks land transferring Aggies CB Harvey
Tre Watson down to LSU, Texas, Texas Tech
UCF loses G Samuel Jackson to torn ACL
Hurricanes extend Richt through 2023 season
Dawgs ink HC Kirby Smart to seven-year exten.
Boise State swipes LB Tony Lashley from Idaho
Four-star T Quinn Carroll opts in with Irish
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 37
May 5
Stag's Take - Gameweek 37
May 3
Sean's Super Subs - Week 37
May 3
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 3
The Bargain Hunter - Week 37
May 2
Team News - Week 36
Apr 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal hit for 5 in Wenger swan song
Huddersfield steal a vital point off MCI
Champions denied historic win on coronation
Fraser goal breaks Bournemouth winless streak
Swans feel the relegation pressure after loss
Baggies Livermore another day with late win
Spurs lose it late in forgettable affair, 0-1
Hammers ease to victory at Leicester
Pereyra stars as Hornets best Magpies
Perez continues hot streak in loss
Foxes suffer another disappointing defeat
Davies breaks Saints heart with late goal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Marcell Ateman
(WR)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Marcus Baugh
(TE)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kolton Miller | Tackle | #77
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/2/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 310
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2018 / Rd. 1 (15) / OAK
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders OT Kolton Miller is working exclusively at left tackle during rookie minicamp.
"We like [Miller] at left tackle," head coach Jon Gruden said. "He can bend, he's got the length that you're looking for and he's a sharp kid...that doesn't mean that's where they're going to end up, though." Miller is still projected to start at right tackle, but the Raiders could be wary that LT Donald Penn, who underwent Lisfranc surgery in December, won't be ready for camp. Miller earned second-team All-Pac 12 while blocking Josh Rosen's blind side in 2017, but Penn's availability remains of the utmost importance for Oakland's offensive line.
May 6 - 4:22 PM
Source:
Paul Gutierrez on Twitter
Raiders selected UCLA OT Kolton Miller with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Miller (6’9/309) made 26 starts in three seasons with the Bruins, moving from right tackle to Josh Rosen’s blind side a 2017 redshirt junior and earning second-team All-Pac 12 from the conference’s coaches. Although he was a quality starter in college, Miller’s mammoth height hurts him against lower pad-leveled rushers, and he has never been a big-time run blocker. Miller does have plus arm length (34 1/8") and tested as the top SPARQ athlete in this entire offensive line class. Immensely talented but inconsistent on tape, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt compared Miller to Nate Solder coming out of Colorado. Miller will likely play right tackle as a rookie.
Apr 26 - 9:49 PM
The Houston Chronicle reports the Ravens will "focus" on UCLA OT Kolton Miller if Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey is off the board.
The report comes via current Texans but longtime Ravens beat writer Aaron Wilson. The Ravens have been popularly mocked Louisville QB Lamar Jackson but indeed need help at tackle. They are currently without a right tackle after Austin Howard was allowed to walk in free agency. 2016 first-rounder Ronnie Stanley has yet to take off at left tackle.
Apr 26 - 6:04 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Raiders rookie T Kolton Miller prepping at LT
May 6 - 4:22 PM
Raiders get OT Kolton Miller in trade-back
Apr 26 - 9:49 PM
Report: Ravens focused on offensive tackles
Apr 26 - 6:04 PM
More Kolton Miller Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Bryant
FA
(3399)
2
B. Mayfield
CLE
(2569)
3
B. Petty
MIA
(2524)
4
T. Brady
NE
(2220)
5
R. Anderson
NYJ
(2219)
6
S. Darnold
NYJ
(2167)
7
R. Penny
SEA
(2083)
8
E. Thomas
SEA
(2055)
9
T. Bridgewater
NYJ
(2049)
10
A. Luck
IND
(2027)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Kolton Miller's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kolton Miller's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kolton Miller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kolton Miller's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Connor Cook
4
Josh Johnson
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Doug Martin
3
DeAndre Washington
4
Jalen Richard
5
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Doug Martin
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Martavis Bryant
3
Johnny Holton
4
Griff Whalen
5
Isaac Whitney
WR2
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Seth Roberts
3
Ryan Switzer
Sidelined
Raiders acquired WR Ryan Switzer from the Cowboys in exchange for DT Jihad Ward.
It was obvious the Cowboys would part ways with a receiver following their acquisition of Tavon Austin, but it's surprising Switzer was the one to go. Taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Switzer was primarily limited to special teams in Dallas his rookie year. He'll likely be Oakland's primary kick and punt returner since the team dealt special teams ace Cordarrelle Patterson to New England in April.
Apr 28
4
Dwayne Harris
5
Marcell Ateman
WR3
1
Martavis Bryant
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Lee Smith
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Kolton Miller
2
Donald Penn
Sidelined
In a statement provided to TMZ, Donald Penn's wife has denied Penn committed domestic violence.
"There was a verbal disagreement, there was no physical altercation," a rep for the couple said. "The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties." Penn allegedly poured a drink on his wife's head and grabbed her by the wrist. The police have some sorting out to do.
Apr 30
3
David Sharpe
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
Suspended
NFL suspended Raiders G/T Vadal Alexander four games for violating the league's PED policy.
With the Raiders' bye not until Week 7, Alexander will be eligible to return in Week 5. The No. 234 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Alexander has made nine starts over the past two seasons, including four in 2017. This won't endear him to new coach Jon Gruden.
May 1
3
Denver Kirkland
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
James Stone
3
Ian Silberman
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Jordan Simmons
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
2
Brandon Parker
3
Jylan Ware
K
1
Giorgio Tavecchio
Headlines
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
Evan Silva updates his Best-Ball Tight End Tiers & Rankings after the NFL draft.
More NFL Columns
»
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
»
Post-Draft Fantasy Winners
May 3
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 3
»
Updated Best-Ball WR Tiers
May 2
»
Updated Best-Ball RB Tiers
May 2
»
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
»
Draft Drama
May 1
»
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Raiders rookie T Kolton Miller prepping at LT
»
Mike Gillislee 'fighting' for his roster spot
»
Hue: 'Tyrod is starter and that won't change'
»
Haley has 'total autonomy' of Browns offense
»
Miami takes flyer on Petty for backup role
»
Update: Raiders cancel meeting with Cushing
»
Jets won't rule out Darnold for starting job
»
Seahawks finally move on from DE Cliff Avril
»
Raiders agree to terms with Derrick Johnson
»
Cardinals RB Elijhaa Penny moving to fullback
»
Dallas plans to use 'committee' at tight end
»
'Sense' Earl Thomas wants to play in Seattle
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved