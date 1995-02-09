Kolton Miller | Tackle | #77 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (22) / 9/2/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 310 College: UCLA Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (15) / OAK Share: Tweet

Raiders OT Kolton Miller is working exclusively at left tackle during rookie minicamp. "We like [Miller] at left tackle," head coach Jon Gruden said. "He can bend, he's got the length that you're looking for and he's a sharp kid...that doesn't mean that's where they're going to end up, though." Miller is still projected to start at right tackle, but the Raiders could be wary that LT Donald Penn, who underwent Lisfranc surgery in December, won't be ready for camp. Miller earned second-team All-Pac 12 while blocking Josh Rosen's blind side in 2017, but Penn's availability remains of the utmost importance for Oakland's offensive line. Source: Paul Gutierrez on Twitter

Raiders selected UCLA OT Kolton Miller with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Miller (6’9/309) made 26 starts in three seasons with the Bruins, moving from right tackle to Josh Rosen’s blind side a 2017 redshirt junior and earning second-team All-Pac 12 from the conference’s coaches. Although he was a quality starter in college, Miller’s mammoth height hurts him against lower pad-leveled rushers, and he has never been a big-time run blocker. Miller does have plus arm length (34 1/8") and tested as the top SPARQ athlete in this entire offensive line class. Immensely talented but inconsistent on tape, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt compared Miller to Nate Solder coming out of Colorado. Miller will likely play right tackle as a rookie.