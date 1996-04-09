Marcus Davenport | Defensive Lineman

Saints traded up with the Packers to select UTSA DE Marcus Davenport with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

New Orleans gave up No. 27 overall, No. 147 overall, and their first-round pick in 2019 to move up. It is quite a haul for a non-quarterback, especially considering Davenport is something of a project. His upside is undeniable, however. Davenport (6’6/264) earned 2017 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year to cap a prolific four-year career in which he set school records in tackles for loss (38) and sacks (22), also forcing six fumbles. NFL Films’ Greg Cosell compared Davenport’s tape to Aldon Smith. Davenport predictably shined at the Combine, blazing 4.58 with 79th-percentile SPARQ results. A rangy pass rusher who operated as a stand-up linebacker for the Roadrunners, Davenport is a high-upside prospect who won on sheer athleticism at UTSA, and whose all-around game has room for further growth.