Marcus Davenport | Defensive Lineman

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/4/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 264
College: Texas-San Antonio
Recent News

Saints traded up with the Packers to select UTSA DE Marcus Davenport with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
New Orleans gave up No. 27 overall, No. 147 overall, and their first-round pick in 2019 to move up. It is quite a haul for a non-quarterback, especially considering Davenport is something of a project. His upside is undeniable, however. Davenport (6’6/264) earned 2017 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year to cap a prolific four-year career in which he set school records in tackles for loss (38) and sacks (22), also forcing six fumbles. NFL Films’ Greg Cosell compared Davenport’s tape to Aldon Smith. Davenport predictably shined at the Combine, blazing 4.58 with 79th-percentile SPARQ results. A rangy pass rusher who operated as a stand-up linebacker for the Roadrunners, Davenport is a high-upside prospect who won on sheer athleticism at UTSA, and whose all-around game has room for further growth. Apr 26 - 9:41 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Cameron Jordan
2Marcus Davenport
3Alex Okafor
4Hau'oli Kikaha
5Trey Hendrickson
DT1Sheldon Rankins
2Tyeler Davison
3David Onyemata
4Woodrow Hamilton
5Devaroe Lawrence
MLB1Demario Davis
2Manti Te'o
3Shayne Skov
4Sae Tautu
WLB1Craig Robertson
2Alex Anzalone
3Adam Bighill
SLB1A.J. Klein
2Michael Mauti
3Nathan Stupar
4Jayrone Elliott
CB1Marshon Lattimore
2Ken Crawley
3Patrick Robinson
4P.J. Williams
5De'Vante Harris
FS1Marcus Williams
2Kurt Coleman
3Mykkele Thompson
SS1Vonn Bell
2Chris Banjo
3Rickey Jefferson
P1Thomas Morstead
 

 