Rashaad Penny | Running Back

Seahawks selected San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Penny wasn't forecast as a first-round pick but has an impressive profile. Seattle has been in desperate need of improving its running game. Penny (5’11/220) emerged from Donnel Pumphrey’s shadow as a senior, logging a prolific 289/2,248/7.8/23 rushing line and graduating with a silly 7.49 YPC average and eight career return TDs, seven on kickoffs and one on a punt. In 2017, PFF College credited Penny with the most missed tackles forced (86) and runs of 15-plus yards (35) among draft-eligible backs. Penny ran 4.46 at the Combine for an exciting 92nd-percentile Speed Score. Penny needs work in the passing game – his blocking was inconsistent on college tape, and he never caught more than 19 passes in a season – but Penny offers workhorse potential as a faster version of Carlos Hyde.