Player Page

Weather | Roster

Rashaad Penny | Running Back

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 220
College: San Diego State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Seahawks selected San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Penny wasn't forecast as a first-round pick but has an impressive profile. Seattle has been in desperate need of improving its running game. Penny (5’11/220) emerged from Donnel Pumphrey’s shadow as a senior, logging a prolific 289/2,248/7.8/23 rushing line and graduating with a silly 7.49 YPC average and eight career return TDs, seven on kickoffs and one on a punt. In 2017, PFF College credited Penny with the most missed tackles forced (86) and runs of 15-plus yards (35) among draft-eligible backs. Penny ran 4.46 at the Combine for an exciting 92nd-percentile Speed Score. Penny needs work in the passing game – his blocking was inconsistent on college tape, and he never caught more than 19 passes in a season – but Penny offers workhorse potential as a faster version of Carlos Hyde. Apr 26 - 11:08 PM
More Rashaad Penny Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Rashaad Penny's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Rashaad Penny's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rashaad Penny's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Rashaad Penny's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Austin Davis
3Stephen Morris
RB1Rashaad Penny
2Chris Carson
3C.J. Prosise
4Mike Davis
5J.D. McKissic
GLB1Rashaad Penny
2Chris Carson
3RB1Chris Carson
2C.J. Prosise
FB1Tre Madden
2Jalston Fowler
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Tanner McEvoy
3Jaron Brown
4Cyril Grayson
WR21Tyler Lockett
2Amara Darboh
3David Moore
4Marcus Johnson
WR31Amara Darboh
TE1Ed Dickson
2Nick Vannett
3Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Duane Brown
2George Fant
LG1Ethan Pocic
2Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Rees Odhiambo
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Isaiah Battle
3Willie Beavers
K1Sebastian Janikowski
2Jason Myers
 

 