Player Page

Weather | Roster

Equanimeous St. Brown | Wide Receiver

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/30/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 203
College: Notre Dame
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Packers selected Notre Dame WR Equanimeous St. Brown with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
St. Brown (6’5/214) turned pro after starting two years for the Irish, logging a 92/1,484/16.1/13 career receiving line, and regressing from 961 yards and nine TDs with DeShone Kizer as a sophomore to 515/4 as a junior in a much worse passing attack. St. Brown blazed 4.48 at the Combine and showed he’s been in the weight room with 20 bench-press reps. A height-weight-speed projection with Jekyll & Hyde game tape, St. Brown offers No. 1 wideout traits with some Dorial Green-Beckham-like moments mixed in. He’s a classic boom-bust pick. Apr 28 - 5:06 PM
More Equanimeous St. Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Equanimeous St. Brown's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Equanimeous St. Brown's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Equanimeous St. Brown's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Equanimeous St. Brown's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3DeShone Kizer
4Joe Callahan
RB1Jamaal Williams
2Aaron Jones
3Ty Montgomery
4Devante Mays
5Joel Bouagnon
GLB1Jamaal Williams
2Aaron Jones
3RB1Jamaal Williams
2Aaron Jones
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Davante Adams
2Geronimo Allison
3DeAngelo Yancey
4Jake Kumerow
WR21Randall Cobb
2Trevor Davis
3Michael Clark
4Colby Pearson
WR31Geronimo Allison
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Lance Kendricks
3Emanuel Byrd
4Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Kyle Murphy
LG1Lane Taylor
2Adam Pankey
3Kofi Amichia
C1Corey Linsley
2Dillon Day
RG1Justin McCray
2Lucas Patrick
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Jason Spriggs
K1Mason Crosby
 

 