Michael Gallup | Wide Receiver

Cowboys selected Colorado State WR Michael Gallup with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Gallup (6’1/205) spent two years at CSU after transferring from JUCO, tallying a 176/2,685/15.3/21 career receiving line and earning second-team All-American in 2017. PFF College credited Gallup with 657 yards after the catch last season, fourth most in the nation. Gallup’s 20 missed tackles forced were fifth most among D-I wide receivers. Not a long-speed burner (4.51) but a sudden short-area mover with plus route quickness and a noticeable knack for creating separation from defensive backs with quick and active hands, Gallup offers No. 2/3 wideout ability as a poor man’s Donald Driver, or potential modern-day Rishard Matthews. He'll been an immediate factor for the Cowboys, who are currently slated to start Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, and Cole Beasley in Week 1.