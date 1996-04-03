Player Page

Michael Gallup | Wide Receiver

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/4/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
College: Colorado State
Cowboys selected Colorado State WR Michael Gallup with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Gallup (6’1/205) spent two years at CSU after transferring from JUCO, tallying a 176/2,685/15.3/21 career receiving line and earning second-team All-American in 2017. PFF College credited Gallup with 657 yards after the catch last season, fourth most in the nation. Gallup’s 20 missed tackles forced were fifth most among D-I wide receivers. Not a long-speed burner (4.51) but a sudden short-area mover with plus route quickness and a noticeable knack for creating separation from defensive backs with quick and active hands, Gallup offers No. 2/3 wideout ability as a poor man’s Donald Driver, or potential modern-day Rishard Matthews. He'll been an immediate factor for the Cowboys, who are currently slated to start Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, and Cole Beasley in Week 1. Apr 27 - 10:02 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3Trey Williams
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Terrance Williams
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Lance Lenoir
WR21Allen Hurns
2Deonte Thompson
3KD Cannon
4Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Geoff Swaim
2Blake Jarwin
3Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
2Jarron Jones
LG1Chaz Green
2Kadeem Edwards
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Marcus Martin
RT1La'el Collins
2Cameron Fleming
K1Dan Bailey
2Brett Maher
 

 