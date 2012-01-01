Player Page

Dallas Goedert | Tight End

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 256
College: South Dakota State
Eagles traded up with the Colts to select South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Philly jumped one spot ahead of the Cowboys, who found out they are losing Jason Witten to retirement on Friday. Goedert (6’5/256) was a two-time first-team FCS All-American, logging a career 198/2,988/15.1/21 receiving line and leading all draft-eligible tight ends in PFF’s yards per route run (2.94) in 2017. Smart (34 Wonderlic) with position flexibility, Goedert logged 65% of his snaps in line and 33% in the slot or out wide and led the nation in yards after catch (573) as a senior. Although he is a competitive run blocker, Goedert’s primary NFL role will be to create passing-game mismatches with plus athleticism, long arms (34"), big hands (10"), and a nearly 80-inch wingspan. Long-term, Goedert is capable of becoming a Zach Ertz-level producer, but he will be stuck behind Ertz in the Trey Burton role early in his career. Apr 27 - 8:20 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Dallas Goedert's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Shelton Gibson
4Greg Ward
5Rashard Davis
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Mike Wallace
3Bryce Treggs
4Marquess Wilson
5Dom Williams
WR31Mike Wallace
TE1Zach Ertz
2Richard Rodgers
3Josh Perkins
4Billy Brown
5Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Darrell Greene
C1Jason Kelce
2Isaac Seumalo
3Jon Toth
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
2Taylor Hart
K1Jake Elliott
 

 