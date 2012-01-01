Dallas Goedert | Tight End

Eagles traded up with the Colts to select South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Philly jumped one spot ahead of the Cowboys, who found out they are losing Jason Witten to retirement on Friday. Goedert (6’5/256) was a two-time first-team FCS All-American, logging a career 198/2,988/15.1/21 receiving line and leading all draft-eligible tight ends in PFF’s yards per route run (2.94) in 2017. Smart (34 Wonderlic) with position flexibility, Goedert logged 65% of his snaps in line and 33% in the slot or out wide and led the nation in yards after catch (573) as a senior. Although he is a competitive run blocker, Goedert’s primary NFL role will be to create passing-game mismatches with plus athleticism, long arms (34"), big hands (10"), and a nearly 80-inch wingspan. Long-term, Goedert is capable of becoming a Zach Ertz-level producer, but he will be stuck behind Ertz in the Trey Burton role early in his career.