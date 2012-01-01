Player Page

Anthony Miller | Wide Receiver

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 201
College: Memphis
Bears traded up with the Patriots to select Memphis WR Anthony Miller with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Chicago gave up the No. 105 pick and a 2019 second-round pick. Miller (5’11/201) was a 2 ½-year starter for the Tigers, tallying a career 238/3,590/15.1/37 receiving line with otherworldly production in his final two years (95+ catches, 1,430+ yards, 14+ TDs). PFF College charted Miller at No. 4 in yards per route run (3.47) among draft-eligible receivers, and No. 3 in yards per route run (3.43) from the slot. Miller sat out most of the offseason after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Memphis’ bowl game, but he looked at full strength for the Tigers’ Pro Day with a crisp 6.65 three-cone time and 39-inch vertical, running 4.5-flat in the forty. Old for a rookie, Miller turns 24 in October. He still profiles favorably to Sterling Shepard – who also came out "old" -- and even drew a handful of aggressive pre-draft comparisons to Antonio Brown. Bears also added Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel to their receiving corps this offseason. Apr 27 - 8:30 PM
Career Stats
Game Log
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mitchell Trubisky
2Chase Daniel
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Allen Robinson
2Josh Bellamy
3Tanner Gentry
4Marlon Brown
WR21Taylor Gabriel
2Kevin White
3Bennie Fowler
4DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Josh Bellamy
TE1Trey Burton
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
5Ben Braunecker
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
2Jordan Morgan
3Earl Watford
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Travis Averill
RG1Eric Kush
2Cameron Lee
3Will Pericak
RT1Bobby Massie
2Brandon Greene
K1Cody Parkey
 

 