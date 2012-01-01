Anthony Miller | Wide Receiver

Bears traded up with the Patriots to select Memphis WR Anthony Miller with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Chicago gave up the No. 105 pick and a 2019 second-round pick. Miller (5’11/201) was a 2 ½-year starter for the Tigers, tallying a career 238/3,590/15.1/37 receiving line with otherworldly production in his final two years (95+ catches, 1,430+ yards, 14+ TDs). PFF College charted Miller at No. 4 in yards per route run (3.47) among draft-eligible receivers, and No. 3 in yards per route run (3.43) from the slot. Miller sat out most of the offseason after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Memphis’ bowl game, but he looked at full strength for the Tigers’ Pro Day with a crisp 6.65 three-cone time and 39-inch vertical, running 4.5-flat in the forty. Old for a rookie, Miller turns 24 in October. He still profiles favorably to Sterling Shepard – who also came out "old" -- and even drew a handful of aggressive pre-draft comparisons to Antonio Brown. Bears also added Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel to their receiving corps this offseason.