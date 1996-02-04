James Washington | Wide Receiver

Steelers selected Oklahoma State WR James Washington with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Washington (5’11/213) earned the 2017 Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wideout, leading the nation in receiving yards (1,549) and graduating with the second-most career receiving yards (4,472) in Big 12 history. In 2017, PFF College credited Washington with the third-most yards per route run (3.48) among 2018 draft-eligible receivers and a nation-high 815 yards on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. A stocky deep threat who whizzed by Big 12 defensive backs, Washington’s forty (4.54) and three-cone (7.11) times disappointed at the Combine, raising concerns about his NFL transition. The Steelers dealt Martavis Bryant on Thursday night and drafted his potential replacement in round two.