James Washington | Wide Receiver

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 213
College: Oklahoma State
Steelers selected Oklahoma State WR James Washington with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Washington (5’11/213) earned the 2017 Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wideout, leading the nation in receiving yards (1,549) and graduating with the second-most career receiving yards (4,472) in Big 12 history. In 2017, PFF College credited Washington with the third-most yards per route run (3.48) among 2018 draft-eligible receivers and a nation-high 815 yards on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. A stocky deep threat who whizzed by Big 12 defensive backs, Washington’s forty (4.54) and three-cone (7.11) times disappointed at the Combine, raising concerns about his NFL transition. The Steelers dealt Martavis Bryant on Thursday night and drafted his potential replacement in round two. Apr 27 - 9:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3Stevan Ridley
4Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Marcus Tucker
4Justin Thomas
WR21JuJu Smith-Schuster
2Justin Hunter
3Trey Griffey
TE1Jesse James
2Vance McDonald
3Xavier Grimble
4Jake McGee
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Larson Graham
LG1Ramon Foster
2B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Parker Collins
RG1David DeCastro
2Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Joseph Cheek
3Larson Graham
K1Chris Boswell
 

 