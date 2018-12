They'll have to turn back to journeyman Tramaine Brock on Saturday night against the Browns. Brock was previously benched for Yiadom, a third-round pick out of Boston College. The Broncos are already without top CB Chris Harris (fibula).

The deal includes a $761,516 signing bonus. Drafted 99th overall out of Boston College, Yiadom recorded 110 tackles and three interceptions during his four-year stay in Chestnut Hill. Like most rookies, the 22-year-old will begin his career as a backup/special teamer.

Broncos selected Boston College CB Isaac Yiadom with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Yiadom (6’1/190) was a three-year starter in B.C.’s secondary, tallying 26 career pass breakups and three interceptions. Not a decorated collegiate, Yiadom helped himself in man-to-man drills at the Senior Bowl, then ran 4.52 at the Combine. Yiadom’s calling cards are his plus length and physical style, both in press-man technique and as a tackler. He doubled as a dominant gunner for the Eagles’ special teams. Although he likely lacks Pro Bowl upside, Yiadom’s versatility gives him a chance at a long career.