Kerryon Johnson | Running Back

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/30/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 213
College: Auburn
Lions traded up with the Patriots to select Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Surrendering the No. 51 and 117 picks to move up eight spots, the Lions add to a backfield that Ameer Abdullah has proven incapable of leading. Johnson (6’0/213) turned pro as a true junior after making 19 starts in the Tigers’ backfield, logging a career 519/2,494/32 rushing line at only 4.8 yards per carry with 55 receptions. He earned 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year with 1,585 yards from scrimmage and 20 all-purpose TDs. A tall-ish, upright runner, Johnson drew pre-draft comparisons ranging from Le’Veon Bell to Darren McFadden. Johnson did show well in Indy with 69th-percentile SPARQ results and ran 4.54/4.49 at Auburn’s Pro Day. A good athlete with plus size and versatility, Johnson isn’t a dynamic runner but has some starter-caliber traits. Apr 27 - 7:56 PM
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Matt Cassel
RB1Theo Riddick
2LeGarrette Blount
3Ameer Abdullah
4Tion Green
5Dwayne Washington
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Tion Green
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3Andy Jones
4Dontez Ford
WR21Golden Tate
2T.J. Jones
3Jace Billingsley
4Bradley Marquez
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Luke Willson
2Michael Roberts
3Levine Toilolo
4Hakeem Valles
5Brandon Barnes
LT1Taylor Decker
2Brian Mihalik
LG1Kenny Wiggins
2Joe Dahl
C1Graham Glasgow
2Wesley Johnson
RG1T.J. Lang
2Leo Koloamatangi
RT1Rick Wagner
2Corey Robinson
3Dan Skipper
K1Matt Prater
 

 