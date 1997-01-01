Kerryon Johnson | Running Back

Lions traded up with the Patriots to select Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Surrendering the No. 51 and 117 picks to move up eight spots, the Lions add to a backfield that Ameer Abdullah has proven incapable of leading. Johnson (6’0/213) turned pro as a true junior after making 19 starts in the Tigers’ backfield, logging a career 519/2,494/32 rushing line at only 4.8 yards per carry with 55 receptions. He earned 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year with 1,585 yards from scrimmage and 20 all-purpose TDs. A tall-ish, upright runner, Johnson drew pre-draft comparisons ranging from Le’Veon Bell to Darren McFadden. Johnson did show well in Indy with 69th-percentile SPARQ results and ran 4.54/4.49 at Auburn’s Pro Day. A good athlete with plus size and versatility, Johnson isn’t a dynamic runner but has some starter-caliber traits.