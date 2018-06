"We're throwing a lot at him," WRs coach Mike LaFleur said. "Just challenging him and seeing what he can grasp this offseason." A player the team traded up to draft in the second round, coach Kyle Shanahan talked up Pettis' versatility and flexibility after the draft, so it is not a surprise they are using him all over the field. It is not clear how big an offensive role Pettis will have right out of the gate, but he should at worst help the return game as a rookie.

49ers traded up with the Redskins to select Washington WR Dante Pettis with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The 49ers gave up the 59th and 74th picks to move up. Pettis (6’1/186) made 36 starts in the Huskies’ wideout corps, logging a career 163/2,256/13.8/24 receiving line and scoring an NCAA-record nine touchdowns on punt returns. He scored four punt-return TDs in 2017. Pettis shined at the UW Pro Day, running 4.47 with a 10-foot-5 broad jump and quick-twitch 6.87 three-cone time. Pettis isn’t a high-ceiling wideout prospect, but he profiles as a potential No. 3 receiver with immediate return value.