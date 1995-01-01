Player Page

Nick Chubb | Running Back

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 227
College: Georgia
Browns selected Georgia RB Nick Chubb with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Chubb (5’11/227) was a 2015 Heisman candidate before shredding his left PCL, MCL, and LCL six games in, only to make a stunningly quick recovery and play out his final two years, logging a 758/4,769/6.3/44 career rushing line with 31 receptions. Chubb broke tackles at one of the nation’s highest rates and showed high-end athleticism as this running back class’ No. 2 SPARQ athlete behind Saquon Barkley, running 4.52 with a springy 10-foot-8 broad jump at the Combine. On tape, Chubb reminds of Jonathan Stewart in his prime with flashes of Jamal Lewis. Chubb was pulled on passing downs at Georgia, however, a red flag for his three-down viability. The Browns signed Carlos Hyde and also roster Duke Johnson, so Chubb's early path to touches might be difficult. Apr 27 - 7:19 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
