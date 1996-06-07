Player Page

Ian Thomas | Tight End

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 259
College: Indiana
Panthers selected Indiana TE Ian Thomas with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Although Greg Olsen just signed a two-year extension, the Panthers needed to start looking toward the future at tight end, and Thomas has the upside to be a quality starter. Thomas (6’4/259) spent two years at IU after transferring from JUCO, breaking out as a senior for a 25/376/5 receiving line and averaging 15.0 yards per catch. A late bloomer in college, Thomas tested as an NFL-caliber athlete with 82nd-percentile SPARQ results at the Combine, including a 4.65 forty and 36-inch vertical. Long-armed (34 1/8") with massive hands (11 1/2") and a willing blocker, Thomas offers upside to become a better pro than college player. Apr 28 - 12:10 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
3Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Christian McCaffrey
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Jarius Wright
3Russell Shepard
4Damiere Byrd
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21Torrey Smith
2D.J. Moore
3Curtis Samuel
4Mose Frazier
5Fred Ross
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Evan Baylis
4Kent Taylor
LT1Matt Kalil
2Blaine Clausell
LG1Amini Silatolu
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Zach Banner
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
3Dorian Johnson
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 