Ian Thomas | Tight End

Panthers selected Indiana TE Ian Thomas with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Although Greg Olsen just signed a two-year extension, the Panthers needed to start looking toward the future at tight end, and Thomas has the upside to be a quality starter. Thomas (6’4/259) spent two years at IU after transferring from JUCO, breaking out as a senior for a 25/376/5 receiving line and averaging 15.0 yards per catch. A late bloomer in college, Thomas tested as an NFL-caliber athlete with 82nd-percentile SPARQ results at the Combine, including a 4.65 forty and 36-inch vertical. Long-armed (34 1/8") with massive hands (11 1/2") and a willing blocker, Thomas offers upside to become a better pro than college player.