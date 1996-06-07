Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Ian Thomas
Weather |
Roster
Alex Armah
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Kent Taylor
(TE)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Ian Thomas
(TE)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Graham Gano
(K)
D.J. Moore
(WR)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ian Thomas | Tight End
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/6/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 259
College:
Indiana
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers selected Indiana TE Ian Thomas with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Although Greg Olsen just signed a two-year extension, the Panthers needed to start looking toward the future at tight end, and Thomas has the upside to be a quality starter. Thomas (6’4/259) spent two years at IU after transferring from JUCO, breaking out as a senior for a 25/376/5 receiving line and averaging 15.0 yards per catch. A late bloomer in college, Thomas tested as an NFL-caliber athlete with 82nd-percentile SPARQ results at the Combine, including a 4.65 forty and 36-inch vertical. Long-armed (34 1/8") with massive hands (11 1/2") and a willing blocker, Thomas offers upside to become a better pro than college player.
Apr 28 - 12:10 PM
Panthers add Ian Thomas w/1st pick of Day 3
Apr 28 - 12:10 PM
More Ian Thomas Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Ian Thomas's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ian Thomas's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ian Thomas's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ian Thomas's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
3
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Jarius Wright
3
Russell Shepard
4
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers re-signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
C Tyler Larsen and P Michael Palardy also signed one-year deals. All three were exclusive rights free agents. Byrd caught 10 passes for 105 yards including two Week 15 touchdowns last season, but he ended the year on injured reserve with a knee issue. With Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright now in the fold, Byrd is likely looking at a backup role.
Apr 16
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
D.J. Moore
3
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there is no "timetable" for Curtis Samuel (ankle).
Samuel needed surgery to repair a broken bone and ligament damage in his ankle last November. "I know they’ve gotten him running around a little bit," Rivera said. "Not a lot of cutting and breaking right now. I think they’re just slowly working him back in that process." Samuel was hurt more than he was healthy last year, and now it looks like he will miss most if not all of the offseason program. With a new offense to learn, it might be tough for Samuel to earn a big role as a sophomore.
Mar 27
4
Mose Frazier
5
Fred Ross
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Evan Baylis
4
Kent Taylor
Suspended
NFL suspended Panthers TE Kent Taylor four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
Undrafted out of UTEP, Taylor signed a futures deal with the Panthers this offseason. He'll be eligible to return against the Redskins in Week 6, provided he makes Carolina's 53-man roster. That's probably a long shot.
Apr 20
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Amini Silatolu
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Zach Banner
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Greg Van Roten
3
Dorian Johnson
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
